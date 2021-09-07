Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Brexit
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 file photo, UK Chief Brexit negotiator David Frost leaves 10 Downing Street, in London. Britain’s Brexit minister has warned of a long-term chill in relations between the U.K. and the European Union if previously agreed trading arrangements governing Northern Ireland are not resolved. David Frost said in a speech at the British-Irish Association in Oxford Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 that the Northern Ireland Protocol needed “substantial and significant change.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
world

UK delays post-Brexit border checks, seeks new talks with EU

2 Comments
By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON

Britain said Monday it is postponing the start of post-Brexit border checks on goods going to Northern Ireland, as it seeks breathing space in its tense standoff with the European Union over trade rules.

Brexit Minister David Frost said the government would continue to trade “on the current basis,” maintaining grace periods that the UK gave itself after splitting from the EU’s economic embrace at the end of 2020. He did not set a new end date for the grace periods, some of which had been due to finish on Sept 30.

Frost said the standstill would “provide space for potential further discussions” with the EU over the two sides’ deep differences on the Brexit divorce agreement.

UK-EU relations have soured over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that has a land border with the 27-nation bloc. The divorce deal the two sides struck before Britain’s departure means customs and border checks must be conducted on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The regulations are intended to prevent goods from Britain entering the EU’s tariff-free single market while keeping an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process. But the checks have angered Northern Ireland’s British unionists, who say they amount to a border in the Irish Sea and weaken Northern Ireland's ties with the rest of the UK.

One of the deferred measures, which had been due to take effect Oct 1, would ban chilled meats such as sausages from England, Scotland and Wales from going to Northern Ireland. The “sausage war” has been the highest-profile element of the UK-EU dispute, raising fears that Northern Ireland supermarkets may not be able to sell British sausages, a breakfast staple.

The trade tensions have destabilized Northern Ireland’s delicate political balance and raised tensions with the EU, which is calling for Britain to implement the deal it agreed to, and with the UK government, which says the rules need fundamental reform.

Britain’s Conservative government is seeking to remove most checks, replacing them with a “light touch” system in which only goods at risk of entering the EU would be inspected.

Frost warned last week that the UK and the EU risked entering a long period of “cold mistrust” unless issues around the agreement were resolved.

The UK’s previous unilateral extension of the grace period angered the EU, which responded by launching legal action. The bloc has since put that action on hold, and the two sides have taken tentative steps to cool the situation. Monday’s announcement by Britain was made with the advance knowledge of the bloc.

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he expected the EU would agree to an extension of the grace periods in order to allow for “deep and meaningful” talks with Britain.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

If Bojo keeps this up he is going to wake up one morning to find the EU has erected border crossings with customs inspections on every road between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. It would serve the Brits right too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If Bojo keeps this up he is going to wake up one morning to find the EU has erected border crossings with customs inspections on every road between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. It would serve the Brits right too.

That would end the Good Friday Agreement, which Ireland does not want.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If Bojo keeps this up he is going to wake up one morning to find the EU has erected border crossings with customs inspections on every road between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. It would serve the Brits right too.

Would be fine for ‘the Brits’. The EU would be responsible, and blamed, for imposing a hard border between RoI and NI, the UK could abandon the controls on movement of goods between mainland and NI that the Protocol requires.

Won’t happen though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog