UK gov't ditches plans for vaccine passports at crowded venues in England

Authorities in Britain have decided not to require vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs and other crowded events in England, Britain's health secretary said Sunday, reversing course amid opposition from some of the Conservative government’s supporters in Parliament.
Health Minister Sajid Javid said the government has shelved the idea of vaccine passports for now but could reconsider the decision if COVID-19 cases rise exponentially once again.
“We’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports,’’ Javid told the BBC.
The U-turn came just days after both the government’s vaccines minister and the culture secretary suggested that vaccine passports would still be necessary, despite growing opposition from lawmakers.
In particular, members of the governing Conservative Party have objected to such passports as an unacceptable burden on businesses and an infringement on residents' human rights.
The idea of requiring people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19 has been uncomfortable for many in Britain, where people generally aren’t required to carry identification documents.
Other European nations are using similar documents showing peoples' vaccination status as a way to re-open society — although the rules vary widely. Each of Germany’s 16 states has slightly different rules on what is required, but in general, people are required to show a negative test, vaccine or recovery certificate before being allowed to participate in indoor dining, drinking or dancing.
Passes are required in France when frequenting bars, cafes, restaurants, museums and other places where the public gathers and for long-distance travel on buses, trains and planes. In Italy, where discos have not re-opened since the start of the pandemic, so-called Green Passes are required to dine indoors, attend a concert or for domestic travel by trains, buses, planes or ferries, although local transport is exempt.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Burning Bush
A sensible move, Denmark has already banned these internal passports altogether, and other countries are following suit.
What they found was that when there's a group of 5 friends, usually around 2 will be unvaccinated. Since they still want to hang out together as buddies, the restrictions end up affecting all of them, and they shun places where passports are required.
This is especially the case for families. If just 1 member is unvaccinated, the entire family shuns the venue that requires a passport because they want to eat together and be together.
GdTokyo
IF? More like when.
Sanjinosebleed
Thank god for a return to sanity!
The sky is falling brigade won't be happy though they need to push more vaccines...
didou
Hope Japan will follow
didou
In France, I took the train. Had a negative PCR before for taking my plane back. Nobody controlled the pass. Controls were systematic in bars and restaurants, not the train. Although the ticket was control, the pass was not
M3M3M3
The future doesn't look very promising for vaccine passports. Cases and deaths are falling, people have covid fatigue, many of the vaccinated will refuse boosters, the tourism industry will demand recognition of the Chinese vaccines when travel picks up, countries like Denmark will offer an alternative model.
P. Smith
LONDON
What about in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales?
Ubesh
The UK has a general dislike for identification and the like, because it is seen as an "internal passport" which was a major argument in the Cold War.
jeffb
Didn't the UK already successfully fight off the fascism of "show me your papers" during WWII? I don't understand this huge surge in complacency for a system that is fundamentally anti-democtratic and authoritarian. Finally some sensible actions being reported on!
2020hindsights
M3M3M3
Who are you kidding? Case are going up in the UK.
If only there was a way to stop Covid... Oh there is! Get vaccinated? No excuses.
I would very much doubt it. They have already used logic to get vaccinated in the first place.
Well Denmark were one of the first nations to bring in vaccine passports. I hope things will go well, but if things surge, expect the passports again.
mmwkdw
Finally a bit of sense.
A vaccination passport is unworkable - the Government was offloading responsibility of enforcement to the establishments trying to attract business.
Furthermore, current vaccinations appear to last for about 6-8 months before needing a booster - so how would that be reflected under any so called passport scheme ? Suddenly the idea becomes rather expensive to manage.... and, boosters indefinitely .... ?
The Avenger
I'll believe it when i see it.
They say one thing, but will quietly do the other. It is always like this.
2020hindsights
The thing to realise about vax passports/mandates is that they have very high support. US swing-state poll of employer vax mandates:
Arizona
Favor: 68%
Oppose: 32
Geogia
Favor: 63%
Oppose: 37
Michigan
Favor: 61%
Oppose: 39
Pennsylvania
Favor: 64%
Oppose: 36
Wisconsin
Favor: 68%
Oppose: 32
kurisupisu
No need for them at all..,
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Unethical, unworkable and unprofitable. Many business associations were lobbying the UK gov to drop this whole idea. To say nothing of the push back from citizens' rights groups.
Big Pharma may be making out like the bandits they are in the current climate of deliberately induced fear, but other powerful, well-connected sectors of the economy/society are not going to sit back and let them eat their slices of the pie as well.
albaleo
In Scotland, the plan is to go ahead with passports for entry to night clubs and "major events" from October 1. But it's still being discussed. In Wales, a decision is due this week. I don't think a decision has been reached in Northern Ireland yet.
P. Smith
albaleoToday 03:16 pm JST
Thanks for this info.
Luddite
Where to start with this stuff and nonsense.
Scotland has announced the use of vaccine passports. Covid cases and hospitalisations are rising in the UK, mostly younger, healthy people who have not been vaccinated. The NHS is under just as much strain as it was in the winter. Those who have been vaccinated have no issue with getting a booster and no one, no one, in the UK is demanding recognition of Chinese vaccines. That is just laughable.