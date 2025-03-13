 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

UK expels Russian diplomat and a diplomatic spouse in tit-for-tat response to expulsions in Moscow

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain's government said Wednesday it has expelled a Russian diplomat and a diplomatic spouse in a tit-for-tat response to the expulsion of two British embassy staff in Moscow earlier this week.

The Foreign Office said in a statement it had summoned the Russian ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, following an “increasingly aggressive and coordinated campaign of harassment against British diplomats" that it said represented an attempt to close the British embassy in Moscow.

It said Kelin was told that the UK will “not stand for intimidation of British embassy staff and their families." As a result, the Foreign Office was taking “immediate reciprocal action, revoking accreditation for a Russian diplomat and a diplomatic spouse.”

No timeframe for their departure was immediately available.

On Monday, Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, said in a statement quoted by the state news agency RIA Novosti that the two British diplomats expelled had provided false personal data while seeking permission to enter the country and had engaged in alleged intelligence and subversive activities that threatened Russia’s security. It didn’t offer any evidence.

According to the RIA Novosti report, a decision has been made to revoke the diplomats’ accreditations and they have been ordered to leave Russia within two weeks.

The Foreign Office said it was clear that Russia is “actively seeking to drive the British Embassy in Moscow towards closure and has no regard for the dangerous escalatory impact of this.”

“The depths to which Russia sinks can only be met through strength," it added.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel

Yochien: How to Survive the First Year of Kindergarten in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2025–2026 Tournament Guide & Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Organic Food in Japan: 10 Tips For Buying It

Savvy Tokyo

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Safe is Tokyo for Women & Families?

Savvy Tokyo

Kitaasaba Nissai Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Graduate Schools in Japan for English-Speaking Students

GaijinPot Blog

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

GaijinPot Blog