UK has given first dose of vaccine to 17.6 million people so far

LONDON

More than 17.6 million people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, official data showed on Sunday, as daily deaths and coronavirus cases slipped.

Official figures showed that a further 215 people had died within 28 days of a positive test, down from the 445 reported on Saturday, although numbers can be distorted over the weekend.

A total of 120,580 people have now died in Britain from the virus. Deaths on a seven day average are down 27%.

The figures showed 9,834 new cases, down from 10,406 the day before.

