Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Channel 4
General view at the entrance of the Channel 4 Headquarters in London, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The British government is facing a backlash from opponents and the television industry over plans to sell publicly owned broadcaster Channel 4. The Conservative government said privatizing the channel would help it compete with streaming services and "thrive in the face of a rapidly-changing media landscape." But critics say privatization will wreck a channel that has backed acclaimed shows such as "Black Mirror" and "Derry Girls," as well as highly regarded news and documentary programs. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
world

UK government plan to sell TV's Channel 4 draws criticism

0 Comments
LONDON

The British government faced a backlash from opponents and the television industry on Tuesday over plans to sell publicly-owned broadcaster Channel 4.

The Conservative government said privatizing the channel would help it compete with streaming services and “thrive in the face of a rapidly-changing media landscape.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Twitter that government ownership was “holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.”

But critics say privatization will wreck a channel that has backed acclaimed shows such as “Black Mirror,” “It's a Sin” and “Derry Girls,” as well as highly regarded news and documentary programs.

Channel 4 was founded in 1982 to make programs for audiences under-served by existing broadcasters. It is owned by the government, but funded through advertising.

The broadcaster said it was disappointed by the government’s decision, saying it had been made without “recognizing the significant public interest concerns which have been raised.”

Unions and industry groups also criticized the decision. John McVay, chief executive of Pact, a trade body for independent production companies, said Channel 4’s programs are made by independent producers around the U.K., and selling it “risks reducing the opportunities for independent producers, and reducing the amount of programming commissioned outside London.”

Lucy Powell, culture and media spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, said “Selling off Channel 4, which doesn’t cost the taxpayer a penny anyway, to what is likely to be a foreign company, is cultural vandalism.”

Dorothy Byrne, Channel 4’s former head of news and current affairs, alleged that the privatization was intended as “a bit of red meat” to Conservative supporters, many of whom think Channel 4 News has a left-wing bias.

“Channel 4 is not there to compete with Netflix and Amazon,” she said. “It’s there to provide a public service to the people of Britain.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo