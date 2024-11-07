 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Mpox
FILE - This colorized electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2024 shows Mpox virus particles, green, found within infected cultured cells, blue. The virus particles are in various stages of maturity, which accounts for differences in shape. (NIAID via AP, File)
world

UK identifies 4 cases of new mpox variant, the first cluster outside Africa

0 Comments
LONDON

British health officials say they have identified four cases of the new, more infectious version of mpox that first emerged in Congo, marking the first time the variant has caused a cluster of illness outside of Africa. Scientists said the risk to the public remains low.

Authorities announced the first case of the new form of mpox in the UK last week, saying the case was being treated at a London hospital after recently traveling to countries in Africa with ongoing outbreaks.

This week, the UK Health Security Agency said it had now identified three further cases who lived in the same household as the first patient. They too are now being treated at a hospital in London.

“Mpox is very infectious in households with close contact and so it is not unexpected to see further cases within the same household,” said Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor of the UK Health Security Agency.

The new variant of mpox was first detected earlier this year in eastern Congo. Scientists believe it causes milder symptoms that are harder to notice, which makes it easier to spread because people may not know they are infected. Its spread in Congo and elsewhere in Africa prompted the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency in August.

Britain recorded more than 3,000 cases of another type of mpox during a 2022 outbreak that hit more than 100 countries.

The new variant of mpox has also caused outbreaks in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. Single cases in travelers have also been reported in Sweden, India, Germany and Thailand.

To date, there have been about 43,000 suspect cases of mpox in Africa, including more than 1,000 deaths, mostly in Congo.

On Wednesday, WHO said it had allocated 899,900 vaccine doses to nine African countries struggling with mpox epidemics.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Train Apps In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel