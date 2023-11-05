Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo Photo: Reuters/HANNAH MCKAY
world

UK interior minister plans to restrict use of tents by homeless

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman said on Saturday she would propose new laws to limit the use of tents by homeless people, saying many of them see it as "a lifestyle choice".

In a post on X, Braverman, who is seen as a possible future leader of the governing Conservative Party, said the state would always support those who are genuinely homeless.

"But we cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice," she said.

Braverman argued that unless the government acted, British cities would "go the way of places in the U.S. like San Francisco and Los Angeles, where weak policies have led to an explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor."

She said there were options for people who did not want to be sleeping rough, and the government was working with local government to increase support.

"What I want to stop, and what the law abiding majority wants us to stop, is those who cause nuisance and distress to other people by pitching tents in public spaces, aggressively begging, stealing, taking drugs, littering, and blighting our communities," Braverman added.

She was criticised by Angela Rayner, the opposition Labour Party's deputy leader, who said on X: "Rough sleeping is not 'a lifestyle choice'," and blamed increased homelessness on 13 years of Conservative government.

Homelessness charity Shelter was also critical of Braverman.

"Let's make it clear: living on the streets is not a ‘lifestyle choice’ - it is a sign of failed government policy," it said on X.

The government's new legislative program will be outlined in the King's Speech on Tuesday.

In September, Braverman called for a global overhaul of the approach towards immigration, which is likely to be a key issue at Britain's general election expected next year.

That speech was criticised by human rights campaigners, opposition politicians and even some members of her own party.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

Tenant Fees To Look Out For While Renting In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Shimin no Mori (Country Forest)

GaijinPot Travel