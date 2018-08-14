Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

UK Labour Party leader Corbyn trades barbs with Netanyahu on Mideast violence

0 Comments
LONDON

A furor over alleged anti-semitism in Britain's main opposition party widened on Monday when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn exchanged accusations on Twitter over Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed.

Labour has been wrestling accusations of anti-semitism for months, and Corbyn has previously apologised for what he has described as "pockets" of anti-semitism in the organisation.

Britain's right-leaning Daily Mail on Friday reported that Corbyn, on a visit to Tunisia in 2014, had laid a wreath at the graves of members of a Palestinian group that killed 11 Israeli athletes and a German policeman at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

It said the cemetery houses a memorial to the dozens killed in the 1985 Israeli bombing of the Palestine Liberation Organisation headquarters in exile in Tunis, as well as the graves of members of Black September, a PLO splinter group that carried out the Munich attack.

It published a photograph it said showed Corbyn standing near the graves of Black September members.

Labour said Corbyn, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, was in Tunis to honour the victims of the 1985 raid.

Unimpressed, Netanyahu said in a tweet:

"The laying of a wreath by Jeremy Corbyn on the graves of the terrorists who perpetrated the Munich massacre and his comparison of Israel to the Nazis deserves unequivocal condemnation from everyone – left, right and everything in between."

Corbyn responded: "Netanyahu's claims about my actions and words are false. What deserves unequivocal condemnation is the killing of over 160 Palestinian protesters in Gaza by Israeli forces since March, including dozens of children."

The Labour Party said Corbyn did not lay a wreath at the graves of anyone linked to Black September and he condemned the Munich attack. Corbyn however told reporters on Monday: "I was present when (a wreath) was laid, I don't think I was involved in it," adding that the visit was a peace-seeking exercise.

Despite deep divisions in the Conservative government as it negotiates Britain's exit from the European Union, Labour's poll standing appears to have been damaged by the anti-semitism row.

A YouGov poll last week showed that 39 percent of those asked would vote for the Conservatives, a gain of one point for May's party compared to last week when the two biggest parties were level. Labour dropped three points to 35 percent.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret