UK lawmakers OK probe into PM Johnson's alleged lies

British lawmakers on Thursday ordered a parliamentary investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic.
The move, approved by cries of “aye” and without a formal vote in the House of Commons, means Parliament’s Committee of Privileges will investigate whether Johnson knowingly misled Parliament — historically a resigning offense if proven.
The probe piles more pressure on a Conservative prime minister whose grip on power has been shaken by claims he flouted the pandemic rules he imposed on the country, then repeatedly failed to own up to it.
The move was instigated by the opposition Labour Party and passed after the government abandoned efforts to get Conservative lawmakers to block it. Johnson’s Conservatives have a substantial majority in Parliament, but many lawmakers are uneasy with the prime minister’s behavior.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said the move sought to uphold “the simple principle that honesty, integrity and telling the truth matter in our politics.”
“It is a British principle ... guiding members from every political party in this House,” Starmer said. “But it is a principle under attack.”
Johnson was not present for the decision on a scandal that has rocked his leadership of the country and the Conservative Party. He was more than 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) away in India, insisting he wanted to “get on with the job” of leading the country.
Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) by police last week for attending his own birthday party in his office in June 2020, when people in Britain were barred from meeting up with friends and family, or even visiting dying relatives. Johnson is the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.
He has apologized, but denied he knowingly broke the rules. Johnson’s shifting defense — initially saying there were no illegal gatherings, then claiming it “did not occur to me” that the birthday event was a party — has drawn derision and outrage from opponents, who have called for him to quit.
“The truth is simple and it’s this – he lied to avoid getting caught, and once he got caught, he lied again," Scottish National Party lawmaker Ian Blackford said in the House of Commons.
Usually lawmakers are forbidden from accusing one another of lying, but Blackford was not reprimanded by the Speaker.
A growing number of Conservatives are uncomfortable about defending a leader who broke rules he imposed on the country. A few have called openly for Johnson to go, and the number is rising. Others are waiting to see whether public anger translates into Conservative losses at local elections on May 5.
“It is utterly depressing to be asked to defend the indefensible,” said Conservative legislator William Wragg. "Each time part of us withers.”
Lawmaker Steve Baker, until now a prominent supporter, said that Johnson “should be long gone” for violating the “letter and spirit” of the rules.”
“I’ll certainly vote for this motion,” he said. “But really, the prime minister should just know the gig’s up.”
The Committee of Privileges probe will not start until twin police and civil-service investigations into “partygate” have concluded.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating 16 events, including “bring your own booze” office parties and “wine time Fridays” in Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings. Police are probing a dozen of the events and so far have handed out at least 50 fines, including ones to Johnson, his wife Carrie and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak. Johnson is believed to have attended about six of the gatherings and could face more police fines.
Johnson and his allies argue that it would be reckless for the country to change leaders now amid the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living squeeze sparked by soaring prices for energy and food.
As he flew to India for a two-day visit focused on boosting economic ties, Johnson again denied knowingly misleading Parliament and insisted he would lead the Conservatives into the next national election, due by 2024.
As he flew to India for a two-day visit focused on boosting economic ties, Johnson again denied knowingly misleading Parliament and insisted he would lead the Conservatives into the next national election, due by 2024.

"I have absolutely nothing, frankly, to hide," Johnson told Sky News during his visit to the western Indian state of Gujarat. "I want to get on with the job that I was elected to do."
Simon Foston
I suppose sooner or later some parrot will come along regurgitating the "it was only a party, get over it" line. It wasn't just a party. It was several parties, instigated or attended by the Prime Minister, in violation of the rules imposed by his own government, which he then repeatedly denied took place. Other members of his administration have resigned for less. There are no excuses for him.
Alfie Noakes
Well, they'll have their work cut out there as he's been lying through his teeth since he was born. He was fired by Rupert Murdoch from the Times for fabricating quotes and fired again by his own party for lying about an affair with a colleague's wife. He's a liar and lying is what he does.
zichi
Boris lying to parliament and the people is worst than the partygate. We can't have a PM who does that.
Skeptical
Can't they just approve a permanent subcommittee? Meets on a weekly or monthly basis, just to review the weekly or monthly excess bin waste material? Be more efficient, don't you know?
The Avenger
I like the word "Alleged" for lies. Everybody saw the pictures and realized Boris was lying start to finish. He is a lying sack of ****.
Simon Foston
Unless even worse stuff went on at those parties than what has already come to light, which wouldn't totally surprise me as it's a Tory MP we're talking about, that statement does appear to be factually correct. There's already more than enough evidence available to condemn him, even other Tory MPs seem to be admitting it. I guess we'll also get someone dismissing it all as left-wing hysteria, but look at where some of the most damning criticism is coming from.
BigYen
Boris is gone. Bring on the next PM, please.
painkiller
Any recent PM in memory that didn't lie?
Thatcher escaped punishment for her collusion in the killing of a human rights lawyer.
Blair lied to parliament about Saddam and WMD, but went unpunished.
Johnson ate cake and paid his fine.
That's it. Done.
Move on.
Rodney
Replace with who? The other Tories toffs are just the same, and the opposition leader is owned by Israel.
where is Jeremy when we need him.
Simon Foston
painkillerToday 08:09 am JST
The same old predictable excuse. Same old disingenuous omission of the most damning facts. Just as expected.
Mr Kipling
If Labour are smart, and that is a big if, they will allow Boris to keep his job but continue to keep his lies and partygate in the front pages. Its the biggest election tool they have.
Make the next election a vote the BS merchant out referendum.
asdfgtr
Nice picture. Is this a new UK boy band?
juminRhee
The head of state (Queen, in this case) should be the one to remove a prime minister and any other minister who lies to parliament. That should be one of her jobs.
Simon Foston
RodneyToday 08:14 am JST
Whether Johnson stays or goes there's no prospect until the next general election of anyone replacing him except another Conservative MP.
BigYen
Mr. Kipling:
Boris is a tool, that’s for sure.
u_s__reamer
If the police had not been intimidated by politicians and done the job they are paid to do by seriously investigating the sex, lies and money scandal of Johnson's sordid dalliance with Jenny Arcuri, Johnson would have ended up in a prison cell instead of No 10 and the long-suffering people of the UK might have been spared the prolongation of the Tories' Punch and Judy show of austerity and Brexit, not to mention the tens of thousands of lives lost to Johnson's inept handling of the pandemic.
Jimizo
The question is whether his own party will allow him to keep his job.
wanderlust
A common saying, used frequently around the world.
'How can you tell a politician is lying? His lips are moving.'
Doesn't say much for the public perception of politicians!
painkiller
Labour leader Keir Starmer said the move sought to uphold “the simple principle that honesty, integrity and telling the truth matter in our politics.”
Has the UK ever had a PM who didn't lie to the people?
The incredible thing is that people are acting as if this is the first time something like this was done by their leader.
Simon Foston
painkillerToday 11:01 am JST
So it's the "they all do it so that makes it okay" line of defence. How do you feel about Democratic Presidents lying and getting away with it, by the way?
It is. We've never had a PM who was fined by the police, and certainly not for attending a few parties that there would be no problem with if his own administration hadn't banned any and all such activities. We've never had a PM before who said he didn't know he was breaking the law his own government had made, in spite of doing it several times and denouncing anyone else who resigned for doing the same thing or even just making jokes about it.
zichi
We have never had a PM who broke the law, and his law, and was fined while in office.
Bob Fosse
Because something has happened before doesn’t make it any less of a crime. Children can understand this basic concept.