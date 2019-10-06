Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Photo: AP
world

Johnson renews vow to leave EU by deadline

0 Comments
By KELVIN CHAN
LONDON

British Prime Minister on Sunday renewed his vow to take the country out of the European Union by the Brexit deadline, in an apparent contradiction of a government pledge in court days earlier to ask for an extension if there's no withdrawal deal.

"We will be packing our bags and walking out on" Oct 31, Boris Johnson wrote in The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Express newspapers.

"The only question is whether Brussels cheerily waves us off with a mutually agreeable deal or whether we will be forced to head off on our own."

Johnson's comments are in line with his past repeated assertions on the key question of whether Britain, if it can't finalize a divorce deal with the bloc, would leave without an agreement. But they're at odds with a UK government document quoted in a Scottish court Friday indicating Johnson intends to comply with a law Parliament passed this month requiring the prime minister to ask for a delay if there's no deal with the EU in place by Oct 19.

It's not clear how the government will resolve the difference between Johnson's public stance and the position taken in court.

Johnson's op-ed appeared aimed at adding pressure on the EU to agree to his latest Brexit proposals as the deadline nears. He urged EU negotiators to join the British side to agree on a deal the UK Parliament can support.

Also Sunday, Johnson presented his proposals to French President Emmanuel Macron, who said EU negotiators will determine in the coming days whether an amiable divorce deal is possible.

The two leaders spoke about Johnson's proposals for an accord to soften the blow of Britain's pending exit from the EU, Macron's office said in a statement.

Macron, who has resisted a potential extension, told the British prime minister "negotiations should pursue quickly in the coming days" with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, his office said.

Macron said they will determine at the end of the week "whether an accord is possible in the respect of European Union principles" of the single market and stability in Ireland.

Johnson's proposals focus on maintaining an open border between the UK's Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, which has been the key sticking point to a Brexit deal. The UK proposes to do that by keeping Northern Ireland closely aligned to EU rules for trade in goods, possibly for an extended period.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Updates to Know About Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Coming to Netflix Nov. 1

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Senko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Study Anime, Video Games and Digital Media at a Japanese University: Digital Hollywood University Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #49: Racial Profiling For ID Check Has Twitter Fuming

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Anime & Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nishimachi International School Food Fair 2019

Savvy Tokyo