Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain, where the AstraZeneca vaccine was developed with the University of Oxford, has been one of the countries worst-hit by coronavirus Photo: AFP/File
world

UK logs 30 blood clot cases after AstraZeneca jabs

0 Comments
LONDON

Thirty cases of rare blood clotting have been recorded in Britain among more than 18 million people who have had the AstraZeneca vaccination, the national medicines regulator said Friday.

"The benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said, urging the public to keep taking the vaccine.

Up to 24 March, 22 reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and eight of other thrombosis events with low platelets were logged.

"The risk of having this specific type of blood clot is very small," the agency noted.

"The number and nature of suspected adverse reactions reported so far are not unusual in comparison to other types of routinely used vaccines," the MHRA online statement said.

However there were no such reports for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The agency said vaccination was the most efficient way to reduce the number of deaths and serious illness from coronavirus.

The Netherlands on Friday became the latest in a line of European countries to halt vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab for people under the age of 60 amid fears of links to rare blood clots.

The move came after five new cases in the Netherlands affecting women between 25 and 65 years of age, one of whom died.

Germany had taken a similar decision earlier this week.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which has also previously declared the AstraZeneca vaccine safe, as has the World Health Organization, is expected to announce updated advice on the issue on April 7.

The EMA said again on Wednesday it believes the vaccine is safe and that experts have found no specific risk factors such as age, gender or medical history.

Britain, where the vaccine was developed with the University of Oxford, has been one of the countries worst-hit by coronavirus with nearly 127,000 dead.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog