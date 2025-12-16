UK military chief urges Britain to better prepare for Russia threat

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton during a visit to a defence contractor in Bedfordshire, Britain, May 2, 2025. HENRY NICHOLLS/Pool via REUTERS

Britain must get better prepared to deter the threat of conflict, particularly from Russia, by encouraging people to ‌be willing to fight, increasing industrial weapons capacity and developing skills, the country's military chief said on Monday.

Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, chief of the defense staff, told ⁠the RUSI think tank Britain had yet to feel ‍the threat from Russia "as acutely as many of our ‍allies in Europe" ‍which had already moved to increase defense procurement and, in some ⁠cases, return to a form of national service.

Europe is trying to fill a hole left by President ​Donald Trump's demand for the continent to take over the majority of NATO's conventional defense capabilities, particularly when peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are fraught.

And Knighton's words seemed directed at encouraging Britain, its government and its people to take the threat of ⁠a possible wider conflict more seriously and to act more quickly.

"The Russian leadership has made clear that it wishes to challenge, limit, divide and ultimately destroy NATO," he said in his annual lecture.

"It is clear to our allies that the risk to NATO and to the UK from Russia is growing ... Unless we are able to raise awareness and stimulate the conversation with society about the risks, we can't expect the rest of government, society and industry to act or bear the costs."

Russia says it has no plans to attack NATO.

Knighton said while "our objective must be to avoid war", Britain ​must encourage more people to be ready to fight in the regular army and the reserves, to build the capacity in ⁠industry to meet the demands to re-stock and re-arm and develop the skills the defense industry needs.

The "hollowing out" of the armed forces must end and instead they must lead ‍in NATO, and Britain must win the race to exploit new ‌technology and integrate it ‌into our fighting system.

"Sons and daughters, colleagues, ‍veterans ... will all have a part to play. To build. To serve. And if ‌necessary, to fight. And more families will know ‍what sacrifice for our nation means," he said. "That is why it's so important we do explain the changing threat and the need to stay ahead of it."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.