Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mirgration Britain
A view of people thought to be migrants inside the Manston immigration short-term holding facility located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, Kent, England, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Britain’s interior minister has visited immigration facilities on England’s southeastern coast as she grappled with an overcrowding crisis at a migrant facility and outcry over her claim that the U.K. faced an “invasion” of asylum-seekers. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
world

UK minister visits migrant centers to grapple with crisis

0 Comments
By SYLVIA HUI
LONDON

Britain's interior minister visited immigration facilities on England's southeastern coast Thursday as she grappled with an overcrowding crisis at a migrant facility and an outcry over her claim that the UK faced an “invasion” of asylum-seekers.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is under heavy pressure to address potentially unlawful conditions at Manston, a converted airfield that has held up to 4,000 people who made hazardous journey across the English Channel on small boats to reach the UK.

The building, meant to be a temporary processing center for new arrivals, became a focal point this week after it emerged that some migrants have been detained there for weeks in cramped, inhumane conditions. Independent inspectors have reported migrant children sleeping on floors, with no access to phones or fresh air.

Critics, including the opposition Labour Party, have blamed Braverman's hardline stance against unauthorized immigration for aggravating problems within the asylum system. They have accused her of blocking hotel bookings to ease overcrowding at the Manston center — claims that she denies.

Braverman met with the coast guard and toured Manston but avoided reporters throughout her visit. She also toured a migrant center in the port town of Dover, the scene of a gasoline bomb attack on Sunday.

Police say the firebombing, which slightly injured two staff members, was likely driven by “hate-filled grievance.” The suspect, who killed himself after the attack, reportedly supported far-right causes on social media.

Britain's government said the situation at the Manston center was improving, with more than 1,000 people having been relocated to other accommodations in recent days. But about 2,700 remain at the center, which was intended to host about half that number.

Braverman drew widespread criticism earlier this week for describing the surge in small boat crossings on the English Channel as an “invasion on our southern coast.” She also riled Albania by blaming Albanian criminal gangs for “abusing” Britain's asylum system and modern slavery laws.

Albanian citizens made up about a third of those arriving in small boats so far this year, a large increase compared with previous years. In total, Britain has seen some 40,000 migrants crossing the English Channel to reach its shores this year. That's a record high, although the UK receives far fewer asylum-seekers compared to European countries such as Italy, Greece, France or Germany.

Albania's prime minister on Thursday blasted Braverman's “crazy narrative” and attempts to “cover up for totally failed policies on borders and on crime.”

“To single out a community, and to talk about gangsters and about criminals, doesn’t sound really something that is very British,” Edi Rama told reporters in Berlin. “(It) sounds more like screams from a madhouse.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said it is “extremely grateful” for Albania’s co-operation on managing migration, adding that it wanted to “continue to build on” the two countries' working relationship.

Sunak has described the migrant crisis as a “serious and escalating problem." He acknowledged that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed, but maintained his Conservative government was getting a grip on the situation.

Geir Moulson contributed from Berlin.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog