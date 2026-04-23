 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Smoking Ban
FILE - A woman smokes on a street in London on April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
world

UK passes bill that will eventually ban cigarette purchases

0 Comments
LONDON

Opponents of smoking got a breath of fresh air as Parliament passed a bill that will put cigarettes out of reach for future generations.

“The end of smoking, and the devastating harm it causes, is no longer uncertain — it’s inevitable,” Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said after a decades-long campaign in favor of legislation approved Tuesday.

Children born after Dec 31, 2008 will be banned from ever buying cigarettes under the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

The legislation that needs approval by King Charles III — a formality — before taking effect will also allow the government to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including flavors and packaging.

It is currently illegal to sell cigarettes, tobacco products or vapes to people under 18. But most youths today will continue to face a ban their entire life as the minimum age to buy cigarettes rises each year.

The passage gives the UK one of the toughest antismoking measures in the world. The law is similar to one New Zealand lawmakers passed in 2022 but that was then repealed by a subsequent government.

The number of people who smoke in Britain has declined by two-thirds since the 1970s, but some 6.4 million people — or about 13% of the population — still smoke, according to official figures.

Authorities say smoking causes some 80,000 deaths a year in the UK, and remains the number one preventable cause of death, disability and poor health.

“Children in the UK will be part of the first smoke-free generation, protected from a lifetime of addiction and harm,” Health Secretary Wes Streeting said.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel