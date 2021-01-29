Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Britain officially launches new visa scheme for Hong Kong citizens

0 Comments
LONDON

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed a new visa scheme that offers qualifying Hong Kong citizens a route to British citizenship - a program launched in response to China's new security laws in the former colony.

The scheme, first announced last year, opens on Sunday and allows those with "British National (Overseas)" status to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.

Britain says it is fulfilling a historic and moral commitment to the people of Hong Kong, after accusing China of breaching the terms of a 1997 handover by introducing security laws that London says are being used to silence dissent.

China says the path to citizenship is a violation of international law and interferes with its internal affairs.

"I am immensely proud that we have brought in this new route for Hong Kong BN(O)s to live, work and make their home in our country," Johnson said in a statement.

"In doing so we have honored our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, and we have stood up for freedom and autonomy – values both the UK and Hong Kong hold dear.”

BN(O) is a special status created under British law in 1987 that specifically relates to Hong Kong.

The 250 pound ($340) visa could attract over 300,000 people and their dependents to Britain and generate up to 2.9 billion pounds net benefit to the British economy over the next five years, according to government forecasts.

From around midday on Sunday, eligible applicants can apply online and book an appointment to register their fingerprints at a visa application centre. From Feb 23 some will be able to make the application visa a smartphone app.

It is still highly uncertain how many people will actually take up the offer. Government estimates show that 2.9 million and a further 2.3 million dependents will be eligible to come to Britain.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo