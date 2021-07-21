Johnson resisted 2nd lockdown as 'most of those dying were over 80': ex-aide

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to avoid a second lockdown last autumn, arguing that most of those dying were over 80, according to his former aide-turned bitter foe Dominic Cummings.
In a BBC interview airing on Tuesday, the mastermind of Johnson's anti-EU Brexit campaign said his former boss "put his own political interests ahead of people's lives".
In the latest of a series of attacks on the government following his resignation as chief Downing Street advisor in November, Cummings shared WhatsApp messages apparently from Johnson.
In one message shown by Cummings to the BBC, the prime minister allegedly wrote in October that most people were dying from the virus at an age above the average life expectancy.
"The median age is 82-81 for men 85 for women. That is above life expectancy. So get COVID and Live longer," Johnson was said to have written in the text message.
The prime minister also apparently downplayed the pandemic's impact on the National Health Service (NHS), despite himself receiving intensive care treatment for COVID last spring.
"I no longer buy all this nhs overwhelmed stuff. Folks I think we may need to recalibrate," the WhatsApp message from October 15 says, two weeks before Johnson did in fact announce a second lockdown.
Cummings summarised Johnson's attitude at the time as: "This is terrible but the people dying are essentially all over 80 and we can't kill the economy just because of people dying over 80."
Business minister Paul Scully defended the prime minister against the allegation that he was ready to sacrifice the over-80s to save the economy.
"I don't think that's right," Scully told BBC radio, stressing he did not know whether the messages were genuine.
"The prime minister had some really difficult decisions to make," he added. "We want to protect people, we want to keep people safe... but that has to be balanced with people's livelihoods."
Johnson has faced serious criticism for vacillating at various stages of the health crisis, with the UK's death toll soaring to the worst in Europe before a successful vaccine rollout.
On Monday, he controversially opted to go ahead with the relaxation of almost all virus restrictions in England, despite cases growing steeply in recent weeks.
Cummings also claimed that at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, he had to persuade Johnson not to continue meeting Queen Elizabeth II in person every week.
He claimed the prime minister said on March 18: "Sod this. I'm going to go and see her."
Johnson changed his mind after Cummings said he told him that some Downing Street staff were already infected, and that risking the life of the monarch, then aged 94, was "completely insane".
Downing Street denied this took place, while Buckingham Palace declined to comment, according to the BBC.
The prime minister repeatedly condemned the first lockdown from March 2020 as a "disaster", Cummings said.
The UK government lifted many virus restrictions over the summer of 2020 including reopening non-essential shops, and encouraged people to "eat out to help out" at restaurants.
But as cases and hospitalisations soared after the summer, a new lockdown in England entered force on October 31 -- more than a month after government scientists began pressing for one.
A high-profile figure during the pandemic, Cummings resigned in November 2020 after he became notorious for breaking the government's strict lockdown rules with a family road trip.
He claimed in the BBC interview that the trip to his parents' property in northern England was prompted by security threats to his family.
Cummings said that MPs should insist on an immediate inquiry into Johnson's decisions on the pandemic. The prime minister has promised one, but not before next year.
Richard Burgon, an MP for the opposition Labour party, wrote on Twitter: "Yet more shocking revelations about the Prime Minister's appalling attitude to COVID.
"The Public Inquiry must begin immediately - no more delays."© 2021 AFP
Burning Bush
When I’m 80 my grandkid will sit on my lap and transfer one of the countless viruses that are harmless to them but deadly to my old frail body to me and I will die.
But that is the natural cycle of life.
Madverts
A bitter and tiny man. He's irrelevant
Happy Day
I’m betting Johnson’s comments were taken out of context here. I think he was merely pointing out COVID was not the lethal threat people believed it to be early on.
And how’d that lockdown work out for the UK? Looks like it didn’t or made it worse.
PTownsend
I wonder whether Johnson also thought it's not a big problem because those old folk dying are not from my family nor from my caste.
Jimizo
Based on what? His track record of honesty, empathy, competence and thinking before reacting?
I used to work for a bookie. I’d take your bet .
u_s__reamer
Absolutely in character! Spoken by a scoundrel with "patriotic" tongue-in-cheek and a wink (the last refuge of a Tory).
Waddo
Yes, who need medicine, right?
ReynardFox
You heard it here first. Take one for the team, Granny. Ol’ Boris needs to see his hairdresser.
Fonzy
When people such as Johnson and the other bunch of like-minded covid-dismissing idiotic leaders scattered throughout the world are so obsessed with keeping corporate interests, share values and other high financial concerns above the health of the rest of us, its bad. But when you see them extending this caviler attitude to even being reckless with their own health, it proves that some people have to be protected from their greed, even for their own health sake.
dbsaiya
And what say his mum?
didou
Would he be an Australian, he would not have hesitated for a lockdown
cracaphat
cracaphat
The wailing and gnashing of teeth is like some people want to live forever.You had a good run if you last till 80.Many people lost loved ones well before that age.
zichi
Caught lying again.
Desert Tortoise
Of the entire English speaking world Canada seems to be the only nation to have it even half way together. The rest seem to be both governed and populated by complete idiots. There is almost nothing to recommend in the governments and the policies of almost every English speaking nation on the planet. Moreover adult self restraint among the public at large seems to be pathetically absent. Behaving like spoiled brats throwing a tantrum seems to be the rule of the day. The Chinese are laughing great big belly laughs at us schmucks, even as they are trying to flee flooded subways and their cars float down the street.
Tokyo-m
Covid-dismissing leaders? How is building new hospitals, paying millions of people to stay safe at home, and rolling out one of the world's best vaccine programmes "covid-dismissing"? The UK has been hit hard by this disease, but the response has been amazing.
Wobot
I'm not even sure we can believe Cummings is telling the truth, just he said she said stuff...
Don't forget this is the guy who broke lockdown rules and then tried to excuse driving around for a while 'to test his eyes' https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9807803/Dominic-Cummings-finally-admits-driving-test-eyesight-defence-WASNT-truth.html
Lots of people just seem to be taking this at face value because it fits what they want to think
fxgai
So what’s new?
Anyone imagining that there are angels among us who will rule over us with pure benevolence are living in never never land.
Important things must be owned by each and every one of us, rather than delegated to a bunch of other people.
Jimizo
Part of the reason it was hit so hard was because of Johnson’s incompetence in the first place.
He was slow off the mark because he was showboating for the cameras. This is the man who ended up in hospital after playing down the severity of this virus.
Absolute tit.
starpunk
You might think that after getting and recovering from Covid-19 last year Bozo would know better but he's shirking responsibility once again and passing the buck. A total yutz klutz.
Wakarimasen
Seems like a bit of a loon and spouting sour grapes. Bojo is also a bit of a goon, but some of these statements he allegedly made are not that ridiculous.
Jimizo
Part of the problem in the UK was how slow Johnson was in closing the borders.
How do we as individuals deal with that? Stand at the ports, train stations and airports with sticks?
kohakuebisu
The UK has had tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from Covid. These include medical staff who were not given adequate protective equipment. The UK did not close the border with India as the delta variant emerged, seemingly because Johnson was desperate to go there himself to sign a post-Brexit trade deal. The delta variant is currently rampant and infecting around 50,000 people a day. The biggest sign that the UK has not dealt with Covid successfully though remains the tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.
Cummings' comments here are probably all true, but he has tarnished his own brand with the Barnard Castle episode, so no-one is listening. Unlike other, far more worthy critics of government policy, he has marginalized himself.
It may be wishful thinking, but I believe the general lack of uproar is because we are living in extraordinary times. Historically, people would not put up with a government this inept and this corrupt. Governments have fallen in my lifetime for much less.
Matej
80+ citizens are burden for gov budget so there is "no problem" as long as they will die...fast...capitalism at its best!
btw why article did not mentioned that many from receent covid deaths were fully vaccinated before?i have heard some 40% or so from total amount of covid deaths?
or "we dont need to know" everything,right?
Fighto!
Almost 100 Covid deaths yesterday. This WILL increase, no matter how you wanna spin it.
Normality, right?
Pukey2
If you want to end it there and then, be my guest. Don't let any of us stop you. That's your prerogative. But I don't want to see my elderly relatives dead.
Boris Johnson is a babbling selfish idiot. Full of hot air. There were days when the worse thing he ever did was to embarrass himself by getting stuck in mid-air, a flag in either hand. He's been playing with other people's lives ever since.
Commodore Perry
The British vaccination program has been one of the most successful in the world
Congrats BoJo!
The Avenger
It was obvious from the beginning that herd immunity was the preferred option for the Government, and who can blame them ?
England now has herd immunity ... to Johnson’s lethal strain of politics.
spaceinvader
"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to avoid a second lockdown last autumn, arguing that most of those dying were over 80, according to his former aide-turned bitter foe Dominic Cummings."
I wonder if Johnson really said this. It seems like Cummings is just trying to get back at his old boss.
BigYen
I seem to remember that last year all these “just let Granny die” comments were being attributed solely to Cummings. It’s pretty obvious now that Johnson felt the same way. Both are pond slime.
zichi
We also experienced one of the highest death rates in Europe. Boris made many serious errors of judgement. No enough PPE. No care for workers in old folks homes. Promised to increased the wages of nurses, still waiting and ignored other workers like cleaners.
Bob Fosse
All medical care should stop at 79. It’s nature. Doctors should lose their license if they give treatment to anyone aged 80 or above. They had their chance.
(sarcasm)
u_s__reamer
"Taking back control"? "Return to normal"? "Freedom Day"? Or coming soon: the Covid Bojo variant? The received wisdom of the Cons (and the conned) that the pandemic in Blighty is over remains iffy to anyone with an ounce of caution and common sense.
blue
Johnson resisted 2nd lockdown as 'most of those dying were over 80': ex-aide
Save the NHS. Have old people die!
Zaphod
BigYen
You are misinterpreting in order to see malice. The claim is not that he said "let Granny die". The claim is that he resisted punshing the entire population when there is only a small group that is endangered. In that situation a much more reasonable approach is of course to concentrate on protecting that vulnerable group.
So while the claim is meant to make Boris look bad, it in fact only states he said something common sense, and something that many critics of the radical lockdowns are saying.
Bradley
I suppose that one man will sue the other if the message was not sent or claim that his WhatsApp was hacked if they were.
BigYen
Zaphod:
With no vaccines available at the time, there was no way of protecting any vulnerable group. As proven by the UK’s catastrophic number of deaths among the vulnerable.
So no, I’m not misrepresenting. I’m summarising.
theResident
Apart from the loony left press in the UK (i.e. The Morning Star) - His whole interview has been rubbished by everybody else. He has made himself irrelevant. The BBC is FAR from being friendly towards the Conservatives - They unintentionally gave DC the rope to hang himself.
buchailldana
Desert Tortoise, Ireland ismnt a badly run English speaking county.
We are totally different to Boris and his Bullingham boys.
Tsk Tsk
Concerned Citizen
My 80+ mother would much rather have her kids, grand kids, great-grand kids and friends be able to visit (with proper precautions) than perpetual lockdowns. Her whole reason for living is for her family and friends, so denying access in order to 'protect her' is not what she wants.
Put in strong yet reasonable protections for the elderly and vulnerable, but don't go overboard. Washing hands, regular sterilization and avoiding contact if actually sick should be enough. Let the country go about it's business as usual.
Commodore Perry
"The prime minister had some really difficult decisions to make," he added. "We want to protect people, we want to keep people safe... but that has to be balanced with people's livelihoods."
He did his best with what information he had available at that time. And different lockdown laws apply to each separate nation in the UK. I give him a passing grade.
fxgai
Yeah, this is where I come down.
I know of grandparents and grandkids that would like to be able to meet in person, some for the first time, but this basic human freedom is essentially precluded in practical terms due to decisions taken by politicians.
But it is a tricky issue for sure. People wishing to go about their lives do need to take care to not spread the virus lest it effect the lives of others. I don’t know that any country has figured this out appropriately yet.