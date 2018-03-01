UK police arrest 3 men over blast that killed 5 people

British police say they have arrested three men in connection with an explosion over the weekend in the English city of Leicester that killed five people.
Sunday's blast caused the collapse of a building which housed a shop and a two-story apartment.
Leicestershire Police said Wednesday that "police investigating the cause of the explosion and fire in Leicester ... have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter."
Police said the suspects are all in their 30s. The cause of the explosion hasn't been disclosed, but police said "we stress that there remains no evidence that the events of Sunday night are in any way terrorist related."
Leicester is 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of London.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
2 Comments
Login to comment
nandakandamanda
Frustratingly little information is given. "Suspicion of manslaughter" is so broad. Killing with no malice or forethought? Are the police trying to suggest irresponsible action, ie stupidity?
Luddite
Manslaughter is killing without malice aforethought. In the UK this is often used in cases of neglect or failure to meet responsibilities that cause death. In this case most are assuming that these people failed to maintain equipment or ensure legally obligatory safety checks in the property. For example, gas explosions are often the result of idiots installing, removing or maintaining their own gas appliances, which is not only stupid but very illegal.