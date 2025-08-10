 Japan Today
Rally challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action", in London
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a rally organised by Defend Our Juries, challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action" under anti-terrorism laws, in Parliament Square, in London, Britain, August 9, 2025. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy Image: Reuters/Jaimi Joy
world

UK police arrest more than 360 at protest for banned Palestine Action group

0 Comments
LONDON

London's Metropolitan Police arrested more than 360 people at a protest against Britain's decision to ban the group Palestine Action, the force said.

Protesters, some wearing black and white Palestinian scarves and waving Palestinian flags, chanted "hands off Gaza", and held placards with the message "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action", video taken by Reuters at the scene showed.

Israel denies allegations of being responsible for genocide in Gaza.

The Reuters video showed demonstrators who had gathered in Parliament Square by the Houses of Parliament being carried away by police. The crowd chanted "shame on you" at the police.

In a post on X, the police force said it had arrested 365 people for supporting a proscribed organization.

It also arrested seven people for other offenses including five for assaults on officers, adding none was seriously injured.

In July, British lawmakers banned Palestine Action under anti-terrorism legislation after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged planes in protest against Britain's support for Israel.

The ban makes it a crime to be a member of the group, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

The co-founder of Palestine Action, Huda Ammori, last week won a bid to bring a legal challenge against the ban.

