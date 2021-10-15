Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

British police chief quits after comments about murder victim

0 Comments
By SYLVIA HUI
LONDON

A British police chief resigned Thursday after sparking an outcry with comments he made about how women should be more “streetwise” when he spoke about the abduction, rape and murder of a woman by a police officer.

Philip Allott stepped down as North Yorkshire police, fire and crime commissioner after being accused of misogyny and victim blaming for comments he made in a radio interview in the aftermath of the sentencing of London police officer Wayne Couzens.

Couzens was convicted last month of tricking 33-year-old Sarah Everard into his car by arresting her on the pretext of breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules, then raping and murdering her.

In the BBC interview earlier this month, Allott said women “need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and they can’t be arrested.” He said Everard should “never have been arrested and submitted to that.”

The comments have outraged many women as well as those working in police and fire services, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the comments were “wrong-headed” and “totally the opposite” of what was needed.

The comments were particularly criticized because they were made as British police came under intense scrutiny after Couzens’ conviction. Cressida Dick, Britain’s most senior police chief, has herself come under pressure to resign and acknowledged that police must work hard to regain the trust of women and the communities they serve.

Allott, who had already apologized and retracted the comments, resigned after his staff gave him a vote of no-confidence Thursday.

“I misspoke and I am devastated at the effect that this has had on victims of crime and the groups that support them,” he said.

He added that he wanted “to restore confidence in the office which I believe will be almost impossible for me to do, and to enable victims’ voices to be heard clearly without the distraction of the continued furor which surrounds me.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog