Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A police forensic officer works near the scene of a fatal multiple stabbing attack in Forbury Gardens park, Reading, England, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The English town of Reading is mourning for three people stabbed to death on Saturday in what is being treated as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
world

UK police charge suspect with murder of 3 in Reading park

0 Comments
LONDON

UK counter-terrorism police have charged a 25-year-old man with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for a stabbing attack in an English park that killed three men a week ago.

British prosecutors authorized the charges filed Saturday against Khairi Saadallah, of Reading. The attack happened June 20 at Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people some 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London.

The three victims, friends who were identified by police as teacher James Furlong, 36, scientist David Wails, 49, and pharmaceutical worker Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were enjoying a warm Saturday evening at the park when they were stabbed. Police said Friday that each man had received a single fatal blow.

Three other people also were wounded and have since been released from the hospital. Police declared the stabbings as a terrorist incident the day after the attack, but they have not said what they think the motive was and noted the investigating is ongoing.

The local Reading Borough Council has organized an online vigil later Saturday for the three friends.

Britain's Press Association reported that Furlong's family released a statement Saturday thanking other park-goers and police officers who rushed to help the wounded men.

“James was passionate about creating a more loving and caring society. His time with us was cut far too short but the impact he made will live on, long long into the future," the new agency quoted the statement as saying.

Saadallah is due to appear in court on Monday.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog