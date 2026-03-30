UK police question suspect after car hits pedestrians

Police in Derby, central England, on March 29, 2026, after a car was driven into pedestrians.

British police were on Sunday questioning a 36-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after a car plowed into people on a street in a central English city, injuring seven of them.

Police in Derby, about 64 kilometers north of Birmingham, said counter-terrorism officers were supporting the probe but they had not yet determined a motive for the incident there late Saturday.

In an update Sunday, Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred told reporters investigators believe the "horrific incident" was "isolated" and that there was "no wider risk to the public".

"Officers were on scene just seconds after a car collided with pedestrians who were simply enjoying a night out in Derby," she said.

"While none of those injured in the incident have suffered life-threatening physical injuries, the impact on them, I am sure, is just beginning to be felt."

Aldred noted the involvement of counter-terror officers was "common practice for an incident of this nature" as police probe the circumstances and a possible motive.

"I would like to clarify that this does not mean the incident is currently being treated as terrorism," she added.

The 36-year-old in custody is originally from India but is a Derby resident who has lived in the UK "for a number of years," according to Aldred.

UK police forces have started to release such details in some high-profile cases, after a 2024 Southport mass stabbing targeting children was initially falsely blamed on a purported immigrant.

Misinformation online was viewed as helping to fuel anti-immigration riots that subsequently swept the country.

The suspect in the Derby incident was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving.

Police have opted not to provide any further details about him.

The interior ministry declined to comment on his immigration and citizenship status.

"The police are leading the investigation and ministers are being kept updated as it progresses," a spokeswoman for the ministry said.

Officers detained the suspect on the other side of central Derby seven minutes after the incident unfolded, thanks to eyewitnesses reporting the vehicle's movements in its aftermath, police said.

The black Suzuki Swift car had struck the pedestrians at about 9:30 p.m. in the area around Friar Gate which is a popular nightlife spot.

The seven injured, some seriously according to police, were treated at the scene and then taken to Royal Derby Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre in the nearby city of Nottingham.

"The seven suffered a range of serious but not life-threatening injuries and we can confirm that, contrary to online speculation, no-one died in the incident," an earlier Derbyshire Police statement noted.

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood was being kept updated on the incident, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told the BBC.

© 2026 AFP