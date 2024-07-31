Third child dies as knife attack plunges UK into grief

A third child died Tuesday from a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in northern England that Prime Minister Keir Starmer said "touches a nerve" with the whole country.
Starmer was among a stream of people to pay tribute at the site of Monday's knife attack in Southport, near Liverpool, that left five children and two adults with critical wounds. Three other children were hurt.
Laying flowers with hundreds of other wreaths, Starmer thanked emergency workers who responded to the stabbing spree and said: "I came here to pay my respects to the victims and families who are going through raw pain and grief that most of us can't imagine -- I can't imagine, as a dad myself."
However, he was heckled by a handful of by-standers as he laid flowers, with one man shouting: "How many more people will die on our streets, prime minister?"
Nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died in hospital early Tuesday, police said. Bebe King aged six and Elsie Dot Stancombe aged seven were the two who died Monday.
Hundreds of people attended a vigil in the town on Tuesday, falling silent for a minute in honor of the victims and in a show of support for those affected.
Police said the two wounded adults had been trying to protect the children. Tributes have already been paid to the bravery of dance and yoga teacher Leanne Lucas, who was among the victims.
A 17-year-old youth from a nearby village arrested shortly after the killings remained in custody, police added, without giving details of his identity.
They have only said that the attack was not considered "terror-related" and that no-one else was being sought. Interior minister Yvette Cooper said police were pursuing "every single avenue".
U.S. pop star Swift said she was "completely in shock" over "the loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone".
"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families," she added on Instagram.
Aguiar was the daughter of Portuguese parents from Madeira. "Her parents are in a state of shock," Portugal's communities minister Jose Cesario told AFP.
Her family said in a tribute, "keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that."
Bebe King's family said, "no words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe."
Residents of the seaside town said they were struggling to come to terms with the deaths.
"The town is in shock and in mourning", local MP Patrick Hurley told AFP, calling it the "most horrific atrocity that Southport has experienced in living memory".
It is a "very small town, a close-knit community and everybody will be intimately affected by this", he added.
"I just cannot believe that it happened so close to home," resident Leanne Hassan told reporters.
Hassan's daughter was at a nearby nursery which was locked down after the attack. Her daughter was safe, "but unfortunately that's not the reality for a lot of parents waking up today," she added.
Local business owner Colin Parry recounted to UK media how he saw "about 10 kids go running past him, all bleeding".
"One of them collapsed on the floor outside the neighbor next door," he told the Press Association news agency.
The teenager arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder is from the neighboring village of Banks but was born in Cardiff, according to police.
His identity has not been revealed. Police said a name shared on social media was "incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing."
Witnesses told UK media the attacker arrived at the scene in a taxi on Monday morning and entered the venue wearing a mask.
Armed officers detained the suspect later and seized a knife.
While such attacks are rare, Monday's incident evoked memories of a school massacre in the Scottish town of Dunblane in 1996, which claimed the lives of 16 pupils and their teacher in Britain's worst mass shooting.
King Charles III offered his "most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies" following the "utterly horrific" incident.
Heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife Catherine said, "as parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through".© 2024 AFP
falseflagsteve
Terrible, and now the riots begin. Time for change in my home country. Make it safe again especially for the children.
kurisupisu
Street stabbings in the UK are rife.
Even those with no intent feel obligated to carry a knife for self protection.
There is a crime spree in the UK.
Police turn a blind eye to the drug addicts roaming the streets and even when called by the public for breaches of the law; fail to attend.
There is also a large number of male illegal migrants, the number ever increasing which are fueling fear in the indigenous population.
The outcome of crime, violence and lack of adequate punishments in the UK is raising tensions which are leading to civil war.
The UK might be “in grief” now but more violence will be the outcome as the overturned police vehicles in Southport show.
falseflagsteve
Kuri
Latest news from Southend in Essex, center closed because of gangs of youth of an ‘ethnic’ background have been marauding the streets fighting including using machetes and knives.
Lock em up for long sentences, this has to end and decency returned to the streets of the U.K.
itsonlyrocknroll
Clashes erupt near site of Southport stabbings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U81KA7UlkFY
Keir Starmer heckled on visit to Southport knife attack scene
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DD8itUlY0Og
The volatile nature from this atrocity, loss of life for communities is incendiary.
The premediated brutal slaughtering of innocence, venerable children, the teachers and adults that stood there quarter, defending the children with there lives, simply attending a dance class relays details the raw hurt pain and yes anger.
The name of the alleged killer is in doubt, the circumstances having been carefully "worded" to hide the nature of this horror attack.
The people of Southport are fully aware of the identity of the alleged killer/family in question, the dangers "living" in plain sight, and the potential further risks hazards present to/for local communities.
The the security services, the police, governments past and present contently fall back on the improbable excuses, its not "terror" related, the "mental health" agenda, to placate mollify.
UK communities want to feel safe, streets free from sectarianism, "communities" within communities disrespectful of British way of life, the freedoms, laws.
wallace
Yesterday there was an extreme rightwing demo outside a local Mosque which turned violent attacking the Mosque and the police.
There has been no big increase in stabbings.
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn04304/
owzer
UK has enough problems and doesn’t need to import them. When will they learn?
stormcrow
Psychotic fame-seeker like the guy who shot at Trump.
Tragic.
RIP
GBR48
Media hype. It was a tragedy, but the UK is not 'plunged into grief'. Knife crime is common in the UK. Most people are more concerned with the Olympics, the heatwave and their day to day lives.
Dunblane was nearly three decades ago. These attacks are rare and usually impossible to prevent. Parents could do a bit more to stop kids getting into the habit of carrying knives, but no politician would ever blame parents for anything. They are too scared of losing their votes.
People who exploit such incidents to stir up racial hatred against specific groups in society and start riots might usefully be imprisoned.
falseflagsteve
Wallace
Most of the people were local at the demo with a few right winger activists travelling there to join in and most likely stir things up.
Eastmann
maybe its time for UK to concentrate at own problems at home first and leave Kiev junta for now?
Britanistan is doomed.
Hawk
wallace
Southport stabbing: chaotic scenes as police clash with far-right protesters outside mosque – as it happened
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/live/2024/jul/30/southport-stabbing-latest-knife-attack-children-hospital-merseyside?page=with:block-66a93c3c8f089a1d7c5fb6bc