Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England, where they are responding to a "serious incident" Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
Police say several hurt in stabbing attack in English town

LONDON

Several people were injured in a stabbing attack in a park in the English town of Reading on Saturday, and one person was arrested, police said. There was no immediate word on motive, but Britain's interior minister said she was “deeply concerned.”

The local Thames Valley Police force tweeted that officers were called to the city's Forbury Ggardens around 7 p.m. It said that “a number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital” and one man was arrested at the scene.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital said it was treating two casualties from the incident. There was no immediate word on any fatalities.

Witnesses reported that police cars and helicopters descended on the park in Reading, a town of about 200,000 residents 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London. Police blocked off several roads in the city center, and photos showed two air ambulances nearby.

Jason Brock, the leader of Reading Council, tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre — please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Britain's interior minister, posted on Twitter: “Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene.”

The incident came hours after a Black Lives Matter protest took place at Forbury Gardens.

Nieema Hassan, one of the organizers of Saturday’s protest, said demonstrators had left by the time the violence occurred. In a social media post, she said she was “praying for the people that are affected. I hope they’re OK.”

