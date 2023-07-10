UK police say second 8-year-old girl has died after SUV crashed into Wimbledon school

FILE - Police officers investigate after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the elementary school. The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital on Sunday, July 9, 2023, three days after the crash. Another 8-year-old, Selena Lau, died Thursday after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Prep School for girls. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

A second 8-year-old girl has died after an SUV crashed into an elementary school in the Wimbledon area of London, British police said Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital on Sunday, three days after the crash.

Sajjad’s family said in a statement that “Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.”

Another 8-year-old, Selena Lau, died Thursday after a Land Rover plowed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Preparatory School, a private school for girls in the quiet suburb.

The crash happened about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which is hosting the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Police said the collision, which happened while the children were having an outdoor end-of-year party on the school's premises, was not terror-related.

The 46-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released on bail pending further investigation.

Several other people were taken to hospitals after the crash, including a woman in her 40s who remains in a serious condition.

