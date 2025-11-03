UK police say train stabbings carried out by lone attacker

Forensic officers walk next to the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train where a series of stabbings took place, at a platform at Huntingdon Station, near Cambridge, Britain, November 2, 2025. REUTERS/Jack Taylor

By Ben Makori

A 32-year-old British man was the sole suspect accused of a mass stabbing on a train in England, after another man arrested in the case was released on Sunday with no charges.

British police said the knife attack that put 11 people in hospital was not a terrorist incident. A 35-year-old man who had been arrested earlier was released after officers concluded he was not involved in the attack.

By late on Sunday, five of the injured had been discharged from hospital. Among those still being treated was a member of the train crew who tried to stop the attacker and was in a life-threatening condition, police said.

"Detectives have reviewed the CCTV from the train and it is clear his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives," police said.

Counterterrorism police had helped with the initial investigation after the mass stabbing of passengers on a train in eastern England on Saturday, but police later said there was nothing to suggest that the incident was terrorism.

Work was now ongoing to establish the events leading up to the attack and the suspect's background, police said. A knife had also been recovered from the scene.

"Our investigation is moving at pace and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident," Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said in a statement.

Police described the sole suspect as a Black British national from Peterborough, 160 km north of London, who had boarded the train there.

ARMED POLICE BOARD TRAIN

The suspect was arrested by armed police after the train made an emergency stop at Huntingdon around 80 miles north of London.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it an "appalling incident" which was "deeply concerning", while King Charles said he was "truly appalled and shocked".

Knife crime in England and Wales has risen 87% over the past decade, with 54,587 offences last year alone, a 2% rise from 2023 and among the highest rates in Europe, according to figures from Britain's interior ministry.

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood said she was "deeply saddened", while urging people to avoid speculation about the incident.

The government is keen to stop rumors spreading on social media following an incident in Southport in northwest England in 2024, when internet claims over the murder of three young girls sparked days of rioting across the country.

Witness Olly Foster told the BBC that he was on the train which was heading towards London on Saturday evening when someone ran past him saying a man was stabbing "everyone, everything".

"I put my hand on this chair...and then I look at my hand, and it's covered in blood. And then I look at the chair, and there's blood all over the chair. And then I look ahead and there's blood on all the chairs," he said.

Another witness told Sky News that a suspect was seen waving a large knife before being tasered by police.

