UK police seek information from ex-protection officers of king's brother Andrew

British police said on Friday they were contacting former protection officers who worked for King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, urging anyone with allegations of sex offenses relating to Jeffrey Epstein to come forward.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday, his 66th ‌birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

A British official said Britain's government would consider new legislation to remove the former prince from the line of royal succession once the police investigation into his ties with Epstein is over.

Any changes to the line of succession - Mountbatten-Windsor is eighth in line to the throne - would require consultation and agreement with other countries where King Charles is head ‌of state, the official - who asked not to be identified - said.

Thursday's arrest related to allegations Mountbatten-Windsor sent ⁠confidential government documents to the disgraced financier when he was a trade envoy.

As part of a completely separate inquiry, London's Metropolitan ⁠Police said on Friday it was now ⁠identifying and contacting former and serving officers who may have worked closely with the royal.

"They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard ‌during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us," the police statement said.

"We continue to urge anyone ⁠with new or relevant information to come forward. All allegations will be taken seriously and, as ⁠with any matter, any information received will be assessed and investigated where appropriate."

Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, a convicted sex offender whose death in a New York jail in 2019 was ruled a suicide, and said he regretted their friendship.

In 2022, the royal settled a civil lawsuit brought in the United States by the late Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager at ⁠properties owned by Epstein or his associates.

British media reports have stated that Giuffre received around 12 million pounds ($16.2 million) from Mountbatten-Windsor. He has denied ever meeting her.

London police had ⁠previously looked into allegations of trafficking for sexual exploitation relating to ‌Epstein and decided in 2016 not to launch any criminal investigation. That decision has since been reviewed three times, and as it stands there is no current formal investigation.

Friday's statement said in light of the recent mass release of documents by the U.S. government relating to Epstein, police were also looking into whether London airports were used by him to facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

"We are assessing this information and are actively seeking further detail from law enforcement partners, including those in the United States," the ‌statement said.

That echoed statements from three other police forces that are looking into private flight links to Epstein at other airports in Britain.

The latest development comes after Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation, having been held by detectives from Thames Valley police for more than 10 hours on suspicion of misconduct in a public office relating to his time as a trade envoy from 2001-2011.

He has not been charged with any offence, but looked haunted in a Reuters photograph after his release, eyes red and slumped in the back of a Range Rover.

The photograph of a man who was once a dashing naval officer and reputed favourite son of the late Queen Elizabeth was carried on the front page of newspapers in Britain and around the world, accompanied by headlines such as "Downfall".

News of the arrest also made headlines around the ​world, including Australia, where Charles is head of state, Europe and the United States.

The recent release of Epstein files showed Mountbatten-Windsor had remained friends with Epstein long after the financier was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

Those files suggested he had forwarded to Epstein British government reports about investment opportunities in ‌Afghanistan and assessments of Vietnam, Singapore and other places he had visited as the government's Special Representative for Trade and Investment.

The arrest of the senior royal is unprecedented in modern times.

King Charles, who stripped his brother of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home last year, said on Thursday he had learned about the arrest with "deepest concern".

"Let me state clearly: the law must ‌take its course," the king said.

Julian Payne, Charles' former communications chief who is now at Edelman, said by putting the statement in the king's words, it was ⁠designed to show that he was taking the lead ⁠on the matter, and he thought the public would be supportive.

"After all, how many ​other leaders around the world are judged through the actions of their relatives?" he told Reuters.

As part of its investigation, Thames ⁠Valley Police have searched Wood Farm on the king's Sandringham ‌estate in Norfolk, eastern England, where Mountbatten-Windsor now lives, and officers were still searching his former mansion in Windsor on ​Friday.

While being arrested means that police have reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed and that the royal is suspected of involvement in an offence, it does not imply guilt.

A conviction for misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and cases must be dealt with in a Crown Court, which handle the most serious criminal offenses.

