UK police explain decision on Prince Andrew case

London police are defending the decision not to pursue a full investigation of allegations made against Prince Andrew by a woman who says she was trafficked by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Police acknowledged Thursday that they received a complaint in 2015 from a woman alleging she was the victim of trafficking for sexual exploitation.
The woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has said she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex three times with Prince Andrew starting in 2001, including once in London. She says she was 17 when they first had sex.
Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray said police concluded in 2016 after looking into the matter and consulting prosecutors that the London-based force was the wrong agency to investigate.
“Following the legal advice, it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the U.K.” he said.
The London police, he added, would not be the “appropriate authority” to investigate.
Epstein, a wealthy financier, died in prison in August in what the New York City coroner ruled as a suicide. He faced trafficking charges.
The Met’s Murray said police reviewed its decision after Epstein’s death and decided not to change policy.
Andrew, 59, has repeatedly denied the allegations, most recently during a televised interview broadcast nearly two weeks ago in which he lost public support by defending his friendship with Epstein and by not expressing sympathy for Epstein’s many young female victims. The prince has since stepped down from royal duties because of the scandal.
A television interview with Giuffre is scheduled to be broadcast Monday in Britain. She has said Andrew must take responsibility for what he’s done.
Murray also said that London police have not received a formal request for assistance from other law enforcement agencies investigating the case.
U.S. officials are still looking into the case and a number of civil lawsuits against Epstein’s estate are in progress.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
17 Comments
Login to comment
KariHaruka
pretends to not be shocked that the police won't investigate a member of the Elite class.....
Mr Kipling
The age of consent is 16 in the UK. Prince Andrew is a disgusting human being but I can’t see that he has committed any crime with this “victim” who didn’t seem to mind being flown around the world to amazing resorts in a private jet until tabloid newspapers started offering cash for her story.
Alfie Noakes
She was sex-trafficked to the UK by Epstein specifically to have sex with Andrew and she wasn't an adult. Being over 16 doesn't matter.
Andrew's finished, at least. And he'll never be able to set foot in the US again because the FBI will have him.
Have you seen this?
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2019/11/the-palace-threatened-us-a-million-different-ways/
Absolute scumbags.
kurisupisu
@ Mr Kipling
You are certainly correct about the age of consent but certainly wrong on your other assumptions.
Two points are relevant.
The first is there were hundreds of victims that were abused by Epstein and others including Prince Andrew.
Secondly, Virginia Giuffre was a young impressionable girl , at the time,being told what to do by influential and powerful people, all telling her to keep quiet.
My take is that,
If Prince Andrew were devoid of blame then he would be in the US right now giving evidence to the US authorities- he isn’t though!
Where is Maxwell?
Epstein’s co-conspirator is in hiding.
Why?
Surely, if there were nothing to hide then she would be giving her side of the story. Right now, no?
However, she might be alarmed by the consequences if she were to!
Let’s remember, Epstein was placed in a cell and shortly after died by ‘strangulation’ under 24 watch.
Again, how could this happen?
Prince Andrew needs to be bold, polite and chivalrous and go to face his accusers-should be easy for a war veteran to do....
Strangerland
Epstein had dirt on multiple of the extremely rich elite.
Epstein was in the custody of the white house, run by Trump, who is extremely rich and elite, as well as surrounded by the rich and elite.
Epstein and already supposedly tried to commit suicide a few weeks earlier.
So we're supposed to expect someone under Trump's custody, who had dirt on if not Trump directly, many of his associates, and he ended up dead by suicide a few weeks after an earlier attempt? They weren't watching him?
...yeah right. And Russia didn't influence the elections, right?
Wolfpack
What about all the other guys? It’s estimated that a thousand girls were trafficked over a few decades time. It’s astounding that no one has come out to name names on the elites.
zichi
Randy Andy is beginning stripped of everything that had meaning in his life. Removed from the royal family duties and should also lose his title HRH like Princess Diane did.
Told by the queen to clear out of his Buckingham Palace office. Stripped of his income from the Duchy of Lancaster but will receicve £250,000 pa directly from the queen.
There have been calls for him to be stripped of all his naval position too. Definitely big shame poured down on him and his family.
The wedding of his youngest daughter at Windsor Castle next year is unlikely to happen. He could even be exiled off somewhere out of the country.
Toasted Heretic
He should be locked up with all the other abusers and traffickers. But I fear his royal privilege will shield him from justice.
ulysses
I don't have any hopes Andrew will face prosecution over this.
However they need to fully strip him of any duties/powers that he has, his allowance needs to be cut and the public should not have to pay for his randy trips ever.
Mr Kipling
I see, in Florida 17 yrs old is under age of consent. So convict him there but he “technically” hasn’t done anything illegal in the UK... lying through your teeth and being a privileged, entitled scumbag and taking advantage of people isn’t a crime. Sadly.
Reckless
Is it royal privilege or white privilege or man privilege or all three?
elephant200
Epstein is dead! Case close, Andrew is above law!
redelmotalking
He’ll be exiled to some remote corner of Scotland owned by the Queen and never heard of again.
starpunk
Randy Andy has a record of dalliances with that American porn star Koo Stark. He also cheated on Sarah Fegie. And being associated with that sex-trafficking scumbag and that photo of him with that teen victim (while the madam watches) shows just how sick and perverted he really is.
Even if that's so, he certainly wouldn't be a good namesake for the Scots. He is no 'Saint Andrew'!
elephant200
He better request a foreign embassy, give him a room hiding there for years and let the people forgotton his scandal!
Luddite
Ms Stark was not a 'porn star' and she has successfully sued those who have libelled her in this way.
coskuri
Please don't tell my Mum I work in a office and I'm not a porn star... But I'd sue anyone suggesting I associated with the Andrew, even to just drink a cup of tea.
The UK Embassy in Malvinas would be perfect for him.