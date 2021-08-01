Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain England Italy 2020 Soccer
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie watch the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)
world

UK prime minister's wife says she's pregnant again

4 Comments
LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, said Saturday that she is expecting the couple’s second child.

Carrie Johnson announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram in which she also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken,’’ she wrote. “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

Johnson said she hoped to welcome her “rainbow baby” around Christmas. Rainbow baby is a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage, still birth or the death of an infant.

The 33-year-old environmental campaigner and former Conservative Party communications director said she wanted to share the news about her miscarriage to help others.

“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well,’’ she said. “I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

The Johnsons married in May of this year in a private Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London. Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.

The prime minister had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages.

The baby will be the fourth born to a sitting British prime minister this century. Tony Blair and David Cameron’s wives also had babies while their husbands were in office.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

All that isolating Boris has done had an effect then?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

But is it his?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken,’’ she wrote. “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

Another one who has a miscarriage

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Here is the guy who did somethingt useful in the lockdown.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog