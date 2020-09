UK public warned to get serious as COVID toll set to surge

Britain's Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (L) and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance issued a public warning about coronavirus as cases surge

By Jitendra JOSHI

England is on track for about 50,000 coronavirus cases a day by mid-October and a surging death toll unless the public gets serious about preventive action, top UK advisers warned on Monday.

Rates of infection in England are replicating the strong resurgence of COVID-19 seen in France and Spain, roughly doubling every seven days, government chief medical officer Chris Whitty told a media briefing.

"We are seeing a rate of increase across the great majority of the country," he said, urging the public to respect stricter guidelines on social distancing. "This is not someone else's problem. It's all of our problem."

The briefing previewed an expected announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week detailing government action to flatten the exponential coronavirus curve heading in to winter, when regular respiratory diseases typically spike.

Johnson last week said Britain was already seeing a second wave of and the government introduced new restrictions for millions across northwest, northern and central England.

People in England who refuse to self-isolate to stop the spread of coronavirus could face fines of up to £10,000 ($13,000, 11,000 euros) under tough new regulations.

Johnson said that from Sept 28, people will be legally obliged to self-isolate if they test positive or are told to by the National Health Service (NHS) tracing program.

Whitty said it was essential for the public to play its part in preventing the NHS being overwhelmed in the colder months.

"We are in a bad sense literally turning a corner, although only relatively recently. At this point the seasons are against us," he said at the briefing, alongside chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance.

Vallance said that on current trends, the daily count of cases will reach about 50,000 on Oct 13, and a month later exceed 200 deaths every day.

Almost 42,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died in Britain, the worst death toll from the pandemic in Europe.

After a summer lull, cases have been rising rapidly to more than 3,000 daily.

Whitty said "science in due course will ride to our rescue" with a successful vaccine but over the next six months, "if we don't change course, the virus will take off".

The UK government in London controls health policy for England but the sector is a devolved issue for the administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

That has led to differing approaches to tackling the virus. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she hoped for "four-nation alignment" on next steps.

But she told a daily briefing in Edinburgh that "if necessary, it will have to happen without that".

"Implementing further measures now is very much, I hope, about controlling this virus while avoiding the need for a full-scale lockdown of the type we had to impose in March," she added.

The government in Cardiff meanwhile announced that three more areas of south Wales would be placed under local lockdown because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

© 2020 AFP