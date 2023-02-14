Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

UK queen consort Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

0 Comments
LONDON

Camilla, Britain's queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The wife of King Charles III cancelled all her engagements this week “and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.''

Camilla, 75, tested positive once before - last year. Both she and the king have been vaccinated.

Charles, 74, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

