Newsletter Signup Register / Login
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, centre, with his team as he walks to a conference centre in Westminster in London, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Teams from Britain and the European Union are continuing face-to-face talks on a post-Brexit trade deal in the little remaining time. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
world

UK says Brexit trade talks with EU are in their 'last week'

2 Comments
LONDON

Britain’s foreign minister said Sunday there is only about a week left for the UK and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, with fishing rights the major obstacle to an agreement.

As talks continued between the two sides in London, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “I think we are into the last week or so of substantive negotiations.”

The UK left the EU early this year, but remained part of the 27-nation bloc’s economic embrace during an 11-month transition as the two sides tried to negotiate a new free-trade deal to take effect Jan 1. Talks have already slipped past the mid-November date long set as a deadline for agreement to be reached if it is to be approved by lawmakers in Britain and the EU before year’s end.

Despite the stalemate, Raab told Sky News that “there’s a deal to be done.”

He said the two sides had made progress on “level playing field” issues — the standards the UK must meet to export into the EU.

The biggest hurdle appears to be fish, a small part of the economy with an outsized symbolic importance for Europe’s maritime nations. EU countries want their boats to be able to keep fishing in British waters, while the UK insists it must control access and quotas.

“On fisheries, there is a point of principle: As we leave the transition, we are an independent coastal state and we’ve got to be able to control our waters,” Raab said.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who met through the weekend with UK counterpart David Frost, has said there are still “significant divergences.”

If there is no deal, New Year’s Day will bring huge disruption, with the overnight imposition of tariffs and other barriers to UK-EU trade. That will hurt both sides, but the burden will fall most heavily on Britain, which does almost half its trade with the EU.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Let us speed the process up for you, Boris. You either: A) take the deal on the table - no, we are not sweetening it, or B) leave no deal and don't let the Dorr hit your behind.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If there is no deal, New Year’s Day will bring huge disruption,

This is what EU is scared most. UK keeps EU hostage knowing that Barnier and team will come up with something to not allow this happen. I read in another news that there will be small agreement even though French want first to have translated into French but Barnier said there is no time for it. ( means just sign it whatever because we loose ).

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo