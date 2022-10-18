Newsletter Signup Register / Login
UK media said that China had recruited over 30 ex-pilots from Britain, with offers upwards of £240,000 Photo: AFP
world

UK working to stop China recruitment of ex-air force pilots

0 Comments
LONDON

The UK government said on Tuesday it was taking "decisive steps" against a Chinese recruitment effort to bring in former and serving British air force pilots to train its military personnel.

While British military personnel frequently take part in training exercises with foreign armies, any collusion by ex-pilots with China -- which London has dubbed the "number one threat" to domestic and global security -- poses a serious concern.

"We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People's Liberation Army personnel," a spokesperson for the British defense ministry told AFP.

UK media said that over 30 ex-pilots had accepted offers upwards of £240,000 ($273,750) with many of those recruited in their 50s and having recently left the British air force.

The practice has been going on since 2019 but has been stepped up recently, the reports said.

Britain's defense ministry said it was "reviewing the use of confidentiality contracts and non-disclosure agreements", adding that all serving and former personnel are subject to the Official Secrets Act, which prohibits UK public servants from sharing state secrets with foreign powers.

"The new National Security Bill will create additional tools to tackle contemporary security challenges – including this one," the spokesperson added.

China's Ministry of National Defense did not respond to calls requesting comment from AFP.

Relations between London and Beijing have soured following China's crackdown in former UK colony Hong Kong and disputes over technology giant Huawei's involvement in the roll-out of Britain's 5G network, as well as concerns about human rights and influence peddling.

In a speech in London this month, the director of Britain's GCHQ spy agency Jeremy Fleming warned China's growing technological dominance "is an increasingly urgent problem" for Western countries, urging them to act to defend their values and influence.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Find Good Jamaican Jerk Dishes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Follow the Blue Line: Five Must-Ride National Cycling Routes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo