Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Wednesday, July. 1, 2020 file photo, protesters against the new national security law gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong. Britain’s government has announced that it will open a new special pathway to obtaining U.K. citizenship for eligible Hong Kongers from January 2021. The Home Office said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, that holders of the British National Overseas passport and their immediate family members can move to the U.K. to work and study. The change to immigration rules was introduced after China imposed a new, sweeping national security law on Hong Kong. Those eligible can access the British job market at any skill level and without a salary threshold, but won't have access to public funds. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, file)
world

UK to open citizenship path to Hong Kongers from January

0 Comments
By SYLVIA HUI and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON

Britain’s government announced Wednesday that it will open a new special pathway to obtaining UK citizenship for up to 3 million eligible Hong Kongers as of January, taking another step toward solidifying a policy denounced by China.

In a statement, the Home Office said holders of the British National Overseas passport and their immediate family members can move to the UK to work and study. The change to immigration rules was introduced after Beijing imposed a new, sweeping national security law on Hong Kong.

“Today’s announcement shows the UK is keeping its word: We will not look the other way on Hong Kong, and we will not duck our historic responsibilities to its people,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Britain announced in early July it was extending residency rights for some 2.9 million people eligible for the British National Overseas passport in Hong Kong, stressing that it would uphold its duty to the former British colony after the new law was imposed.

Eligible individuals from Hong Kong currently can come to the UK for six months without a visa. With the rule change, they will have the right to live and work in the country for five years. After that, they will be allowed to apply for settled status and then again for citizenship.

Those eligible can access the British job market at any skill level and without a salary threshold, but won’t have access to public funds.

The UK introduced a special, limited type of British nationality in the 1980s for people who were a “British dependent territories citizen by connection with Hong Kong.” The passports did not confer nationality or the automatic right to live and work in Britain, but entitled holders to consular assistance from UK diplomatic posts.

Britain handed over Hong Kong, its former colony, to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997 under a “One Country, Two Systems” framework that was supposed to guarantee the city a high degree of autonomy and Western-style civil liberties not seen on mainland China.

The new national security law, enacted just ahead of the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong becoming a special administrative region of China, criminalizes subversive, secessionist or terrorist activities and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city's affairs.

In some cases, mainland China will assume legal jurisdiction and suspects could be sent there for trial.

The changes are seen by many as Beijing’s boldest move yet to erase the legal firewall between the semi-autonomous territory and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Party system.

Beijing has said that Britain's move to offer refuge to Hong Kong residents constitutes interference in internal matters.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide To Visiting Tokyo Disneyland With Children

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog