UK unveils plans to hold social media bosses liable for harmful content

The British government said on Monday it will explore making social media executives personally liable for harmful content published on their platforms, in a raft of new online safety proposals.
The plans unveiled in a policy paper, which also include creating an independent regulator, aim to tackle all kinds of harmful content from encouraging violence and suicide to spreading disinformation and cyber bullying.
The issue has gained added urgency with Facebook's failure to immediately halt livestreams of a March 15 attack by a self-avowed white supremacist on two mosques in New Zealand that killed 50 people.
Prime Minister Theresa May warned tech companies they had "not done enough" to protect users and that her government intended to put "a legal duty of care" on the firms "to keep people safe".
"For too long these companies have not done enough to protect users, especially children and young people, from harmful content," she said in a statement. "That is not good enough, and it is time to do things differently. Online companies must start taking responsibility for their platforms, and help restore public trust in this technology."
The new laws envisaged will apply to any company that allows users to share or discover user generated content or interact with each other online.
That will include file hosting sites and chat forums as well as the better known social media platforms, messaging services and search engines.
Firms could face tough penalties for failing to meet the standards.
"We are consulting on powers to issue substantial fines, block access to sites and potentially to impose liability on individual members of senior management," the government said.
Under the proposals, a new regulator would have the power to force platforms and others to publish annual transparency reports. They would include the levels of harmful content disseminated on their sites and how they addressed the problem.
The regulator will also be able to issue codes of practice, which could compel companies to meet certain requirements, such as hiring fact-checkers, particularly during election periods.
"The era of self-regulation for online companies is over," Digital Secretary Jeremy Wright said, adding he wanted the sector to be "part of the solution".
"Those that fail to do this will face tough action," he vowed.
Proponents of tougher social media regulations welcomed the proposals.
"For too long social networks have failed to prioritise children's safety and left them exposed to grooming, abuse, and harmful content," said Peter Wanless, head of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. "It's high time they were forced to act through this legally binding duty to protect children, backed up with hefty punishments if they fail to do so."© 2019 AFP
8 Comments
Login to comment
kolohe
It's similar to one introduced by Singapore against media, including online companies such as FACEBOOK.
wanderlust
UK will soon be like the old East Germany with the STASI monitoring everything. This can also include comments and discussion. They also want to regulate false or fake news, not reported here, but who will decide what is fake or not, esp. if the government just does not like it or agree with it. An independent regulator - paid by and beholden to whom? Knighthoods and peerages who everyone who does what they are told. A dangerous path to go down...
Goodlucktoyou
So if I live stream a Saudi bombing of civilians in Yemen, will it be banned?
8T
The U.K. has once again disappointed the world. Shame on her.
Deadforgood
I'm curious, what will they consider "publishable"...
I'm all for banning certain propaganda that instigates or could instigate violence, but what constitutes "fake" from parody? Couldn't the original poster claim a fake article to be parody? Likewise, parody consider fake news by the admin? Seems like Trump's administration doesn't take kindly to parody, will be interesting to see how they respond to the UK's move to censor...
As far as children gaining access to inappropriate content online, that's the result of poor/lazy parenting...
Omachi
I see someone didn't read the article - maybe just the headline? Requiring online service providers to self-monitor and have fact-checkers seems quite reasonable to me, given the stuff that is out there these days.
Laguna
Not entirely unreasonable - just a stern nudge to tighten up I suppose the standards will be as in that famous old quote, "I know pornography when I see it."
Wakarimasen
Thin end of the wedge. Sure there is lots of deranged and awful stuff on various websites, but that is a function of the people;e posting those and they should be pursued. Making FB and similar responsible is going to require huge amounts of additional resource both from them and the State. Not that Zuck and his ilk couldn't afford to give back some of their ridiculous profits.