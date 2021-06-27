Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Britain
A man receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at a mass coronavirus vaccination centre held in Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, in north London, Friday June 25, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
world

UK virus cases hit highest since Feb 5

0 Comments
By PAN PYLAS
LONDON

The UK on Saturday recorded its most new coronavirus infections since early February as the National Health Service ran a “grab a jab” initiative to further drive up vaccination rates.

Government figures showed that another 18,270 people tested positive for the virus across the UK, the highest daily number since Feb 5. Over the past week, nearly 100,000 have tested positive, a near 50% increase compared to the week before. That has raised questions over whether lockdown restrictions will end as planned.

Daily cases have risen fairly sharply over the past few weeks after fluctuating around the 2,000 mark earlier. The delta variant, which was first identified in India and is considered by government scientists to be between 40% to 80% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain, accounts for nearly all the new cases in the UK.

Most of the new confirmed cases are among younger age groups which haven't yet received COVID-19 vaccines. The latest spike came as hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites, including at stadiums and shopping centers, opened in England over the weekend in a bid to boost vaccine numbers, particularly among those younger age groups.

"This is a phenomenal achievement and it’s fantastic to see so many young people coming forward for their jabs, doing their bit to protect themselves and their loved ones," Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

The spread of the variant upended the Conservative government's plans to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact in England this week. The plan is to lift those restrictions on July 19, but whether it will do so could largely depend on whether the vaccine rollout has created a firewall that protects the most vulnerable. The other parts of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are following similar plans.

The hope is that the link between infections and those needing hospitalization and subsequently dying has broken because of the rapid rollout of vaccines. As of Saturday, nearly two-thirds of the UK population have received at least one vaccine dose while 48% have had two.

Recent analysis from Public Health England showed that two doses of the main vaccines the UK is using are highly effective against hospitalization from the delta variant — 96% in the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92% for the AstraZeneca jab.

Though the number of people in hospitals and dying have been edging up over the past couple of weeks, they haven't risen at the same rate as infections. On Saturday, the government said another 227 people have been hospitalized, taking the total to 1,505, nowhere near the 40,000 levels recorded earlier in the year during the peak of a second surge. Virus-related deaths also remained relatively low at 23, taking the death total to 128,089.

Worries about the vaccines were heard as thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday. Some even threw tennis balls into Downing Street, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his office and residence. “Shame on you,” some chanted.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog