 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Syrskyi attends an in interview with Reuters in Kharkiv region
Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, attends an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Image: Reuters/VALENTYN OGIRENKO
world

Ukraine's military makes gains in southeast region of Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv says

0 Comments
KYIV

Ukrainian troops have retaken nine settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region since the end of January and are pressing ahead with a ‌counterattack along the southeastern frontline, the Ukrainian general staff said on Monday.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that over the last month, for the first time since summer 2024, Ukrainian troops have regained control ‌over more territory than Russian forces had been able to ⁠capture.

Reports of Ukrainian advances in the Zaporizhzhia region started after ⁠Russian forces experienced ⁠sweeping outages of their Starlink communications terminals on the battlefield, following a decision ‌by SpaceX owner Elon Musk to shut them down in response to a plea ⁠from Kyiv in late January.

A Ukrainian ⁠battlefield mapping project DeepState said that the Russian troops occupied 126 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in February, a 20-month low.

"We have survived this difficult battle for winter," Syrskyi said on the Telegram app.

Over ⁠the winter Russian forces intensified their campaign of strikes on Ukraine's energy ⁠system, leaving millions in the cold and ‌dark. They also increased pressure on Ukraine's exhausted and thinly stretched troops along the 1,200-km frontline.

But Ukraine held out, Syrskyi said.

The Ukrainian troops conducted effective operations in the Zaporizhzhia region near Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole, strengthened their control over the town ‌of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region of the northeast, and maintained their defenses near the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region in the east, he said.

The command of Ukraine's airborne assault forces said that limits imposed on Russian access to Starlink had impacted the situational awareness of Moscow's troops and disrupted their frontline communications.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, work was underway to ​retake more ground, it said.

"During the operation, the enemy is being systematically and decisively pushed out of fortified positions," the command said on the Telegram ‌app. The operation started on January 29, the military said.

DeepState said in its Monday report that the Ukrainian troops pushed back Russian forces near five villages in the Zaporizhzhia region. It said ‌Russian troops occupied 371 square km in January-February this year compared with 517 ⁠square km in the same ⁠period a year ago.

Reuters was unable to ​verify the data.

The fighting rages on amid attempts to find a ⁠diplomatic solution to end the ‌war, now in its fifth year.

A new round of ​U.S.-brokered peace talks between Ukraine and Russia was still expected this week despite weekend strikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Key Family Policy Changes in Japan in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Ryuhyo Monogatari Train

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

GaijinPot Blog