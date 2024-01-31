Ukraine's new 100-mile missile from Boeing is ready, sources say

After successful testing in the U.S., Ukraine will soon receive it first big batch of long-range missiles made by Boeing that promise to extend its range deep into Russian-held territory, according to sources familiar with the matter.
They could arrive "on the battlefield" as soon as Wednesday, Politico reported.
Ukraine needs Boeing's Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) to augment the limited number of 100-mile range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) rockets the U.S. has sent.
The glide-bomb will allow Ukraine's military to hit targets at twice the distance reachable by the rockets it now fires from the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and could force Russia to move supplies even farther from the front lines.
Tests of newly built GLSDB occurred on Jan. 16 at the Eglin Air Force Base test range in Florida, a person familiar with the test and two people briefed told Reuters, enabling shipments to begin. The people briefed on the test said six rockets were fired as a part of the early morning test over the Gulf of Mexico.
The plan was for launchers and dozens of warheads to move to Ukraine via an air transport, the person familiar with the test and one of people briefed said.
The timing of the delivery and their ultimate deployment has been secret to preserve the element of surprise. A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment.
For the Biden administration, the decision to send the GLSDB to Ukraine represents an alternative ATACMS missile, which the administration has so far provided in only small numbers.
Ukraine's supply of ATACMS has been depleted by use.
The new glide bombs, while not as powerful, are much cheaper, smaller and easier to deploy than ATACMS, making them well suited for much of what Ukraine hopes to accomplish: disrupting Russian operations and creating a tactical advantage.
"It's long past time to finding creative means to provide the capability and capacity needed to strike deep and often behind Russian lines," said Tom Karako, a weapons and security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
When Boeing pitched the weapon to commanders last year, they presented an "expedited nine-month option" for delivery that required exempting the contractor from an in-depth review that ensures the Pentagon is getting the best deal possible.
The Pentagon said publicly that funding was approved in February, a contract to begin production was inked the following month, U.S. officials have told Reuters. Because GLSDB has already been paid for, the weapon can avoid the recent Congressional funding dispute over continued weapons shipments to Ukraine.
Boeing, the prime contractor for the weapon, did not respond to a request for comment.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
JJE
The latest Wunderwaffe. Won't change the trajectory of the conflict.
America arms its proxies to attack Russia and claims it is "not a party to the conflict".
The same should apply for Iran but hypocrisy rules.
Watch Kyiv start using them against civilians in Donetsk city.
PTownsend
I'm not sure what relationship Boeing Defense has to Boeing the airplane manufacturer, but it seems given the troubles Boeing commercial airliners have had; that if they are connected, Boeing should spend more time dealing with the problems with their airliners, and less time finding ways to kill more people in wars. but then wars have made Boeing, other defense contractors in the US and around the globe, and their shareholders richer. All empire nations need to tend to the problems within their own respective sovereign territories, and leave other sovereign nations alone so they can tend to their own problems. And all nations relying on their defense industries to boost their economies should find ways to diversify their economy so they don't have to depend as much on wealth got from weapons sales. USA number ! again.But other nations should also need to look at the list:
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/ranked-share-global-arms-exports-2022/
TaiwanIsNotChina
Godspeed, Ukraine. Give the fascists hell.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Zelenskyy's government is the legitimate government of Ukraine. You have no alternative government.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I suppose you equally call on Russia to abandon its war of aggression, right? And arms sales are 3% of US GDP. We are plenty well diversified, unlike Russia, NK, and Iran, which exist as countries only to terrorize.
2020hindsights
JJE
Well previous long range missile have deeply changed the conflict. For example, Moscow's Black Sea fleet used to be based in Crimea, now they cower deep in Russian territory.
Also, due to many aircraft getting shot down by Patriots, they now fly deep in Russian territory. Because of this Russia claimed that Ukraine shot down aircraft that was transporting prisoners. It's unlikely there were prisoners on board, but they want to make Ukraine to think twice when shoot down Russian aircraft.
Ukraine isn't a proxy. They are not party to the conflict, unless you want to say that North Korea and Iran are party to the conflict.
Ukraine does not target civilians.