Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out cease-fire with Russia, saying Moscow would use it to rearm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday ruled out a cease-fire as his country fights off the Russian invasion, saying the Kremlin’s forces would use the pause to rearm and regroup in order to overwhelm Kyiv’s troops.
“A pause on the Ukrainian battlefield will not mean a pause in the war,” Zelenskyy said during a visit to Estonia. “A pause would play into (Russia’s) hands. It might crush us afterward.”
Limited cease-fires have occasionally been proposed since Russia launched its full-scale war in February 2022 but have never taken hold.
Both sides are scrambling to replenish their weapons after 22 months of fighting and are facing the prospect of a protracted conflict. With the roughly 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line mostly static during winter, they both require artillery shells, missiles and drones that enable long-range strikes.
Zelenskyy said Moscow is receiving artillery shells and missiles from North Korea and drones from Iran. On Jan. 4, the White House cited U.S. intelligence officials as saying that Russia acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking them from Iran.
Zelenskyy was in the Estonian capital of Tallinn as part of a two-day swing through Baltic countries, which have been among Ukraine’s staunchest supporters.
He met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who gave him a shirt with the Estonian word “Kaitsetahe” — “The will to defend” — printed on the front, which Zelenskyy wore as he addressed parliament.
“Tyranny must be defeated. Tyranny must be a loser," Zelenskyy said. “Always. Always. Always.”
Zelenskyy said he and Kallas also discussed Ukrainians who fled to Estonia when the war began, telling a news conference that any of them who are of draft age "need to help Ukraine and be in Ukraine.”
His comments came as lawmakers in Kyiv returned a draft law on mobilization to the government for amendments, saying it might contain human rights violations, among other concerns, officials said.
The draft law aims to impose restrictions on citizens who have evaded mobilization duties, as Ukraine grapples with shortages of military personnel.
Zelenskyy said last month that Ukraine's military wants to mobilize up to 500,000 more troops, but he said he had asked the brass to spell out the details on what is “a very sensitive matter” before deciding whether to grant their wish.
He also is pressing allies to provide Ukraine with more support on top of the billions of dollars in military aid from the West.
“Ukraine needs more, it needs better weapons," President Alar Karis said during a news conference with Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace.
“We must boost military production capabilities so that Ukraine may get what it needs,” he said. “And it’s not tomorrow, they should get it today.”
Zelenskyy later went to Riga, the capital of Latvia, where President Edgars Rinkevics said his country would step up its military aid, according to Latvian public broadcaster LSM.
Latvia will supply various types of armaments and ammunition, including the missiles, howitzers, 155 mm shells and drones that Zelenskyy is asking for, LSM reported.
On Wednesday, Zelenskyy won a pledge of more support from Lithuania.
European Union countries have so far provided 85 billion euros ($93 billion) of support for Ukraine, Karis said. But the support has slowed, alarming Ukrainians who would find it hard to stand alone against their bigger neighbor.
A plan by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to send $60 billion in new funding to Kyiv is being held up in Congress. Europe’s pledge in March to provide 1 million artillery shells within 12 months has fallen short, with only about 300,000 delivered.
Zelenskyy says Ukraine particularly needs air defense systems to fend off Russian aerial onslaughts that have repeatedly hit civilian areas, although Moscow officials insist they aim only at military targets.
Recent massive Russian barrages — more than 500 drones and missiles were fired between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, according to officials in Kyiv — are using up Ukraine’s air defense resources and leaving it vulnerable unless it can secure further weapons supplies.
The small eastern European countries are among Ukraine’s staunchest political, financial and military supporters. Some in the Baltics worry they could be Moscow’s next target.
The three countries were seized and annexed by Josef Stalin during World War II and regained independence with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. They joined NATO in 2004, placing themselves under the military protection of the U.S. and its Western allies.
On Wednesday night, a Russian S-300 missile hit a hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, injuring 13 people including a Turkish journalist, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. The city has been attacked for four straight nights, he said.
On Wednesday night, a Russian S-300 missile hit a hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, injuring 13 people including a Turkish journalist, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. The city has been attacked for four straight nights, he said.

Associated Press writers Samya Kullab in Kyiv, Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Jari Tanner in Helsinki contributed.
Thuban
I think those Ukrainians fled Zelensky's government for a reason.
They obviously don't want to be cannon fodder, leave them alone.
If Ukraine were truly under an existential threat and facing genocide and slaughter, the government would have no problem recruiting men to defend the country.
Ukrainian men are buying the propaganda.
Cards fan
One could make the same arguments about Russians fleeing from Russia.
Unlike Russia, however, Ukraine does in fact face an existential threat. The Putin regime doesn't respect Ukrainian autonomy.
Mr Kipling
They are already armed and overwhelming Ukrainian forces. A cease-fire would save the lives of many Ukrainian and Russian soldiers and be facing reality. The Donbas and Crimea are Russian territory. NATO/US has lost its proxy war.
UChosePoorly
That's all well and good, but we are going to continue to help Ukraine expel the invaders from their territory.
2020hindsights
Mr Kipling
They certainly don't seem to be. Wave after wave of poorly train Russians are losing their lives in the meat grinder of Avdiivka.
A temporary peace. Followed by an even bigger war and loss of life. No thank you.
No. They are not. They are Ukrainian territory. Fact.
NATO/US has had nothing to do with this war. It is not a proxy war.
bass4funk
Exactly.
No, no they don’t want that.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Well there you have it. Ukraine wants to continue fighting for what is there's. No need for anyone to shamefully suggest they should stop fighting when Ukraine pays the highest price.
TaiwanIsNotChina
You don't know that. The only thing journalists hear on the ground from Ukrainians is how they want to continue to fight. It is up to the shameless MAGAs to give them the means to do so when they are doing this service for us.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Objectively not true as the front line has barely moved.
The reality is that Russian criminals need to be stopped from what they are doing. If Zelenskyy says a cease-fire is not in their favor and you can find no citizens saying the opposite, I would say the issue is decided.
Not according to three different international agreements. But you knew this.
It's not a war for you unless your country has casualties, no matter how much you hope it would be otherwise. Also Putin's war no matter how much you hope it would be otherwise.
JJE
Earth to Zelensky - Russia is not offering you a ceasefire.
This is probably the first report here about Kyiv looking to other countries to send men back to Ukraine for the new conscription drive. This is very controversial.
The only country so far that has openly come out and said they will forcibly send men back is Estonia, when a few weeks ago the FM said Estonia would "hand over" Ukrainian men there (however estimates are there are roughly 7000). Germany has indicated it wouldn't. This is a real hot potato, especially for western European countries.
Forcing refugees from a conflict back into the fighting is completely unconscionable; not surprised Kyiv would do it though.
Thuban
It seems that keyboard warriors in the West are more concerned about Russia than Ukrainian citizens.
Ukrainians don't want to fight and are refusing to join Zelensky's army.
The fact that Zelensky's plan to draft 500,000 new soldiers failed is fantastic news!
Thank you Ukrainian parliament for standing up to Zelensky and keeping 500,000 guys from entering the front lines.
JJE
Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is one of the most hawkish on Russia in general and sanctions in particular. As such there was uproar in that country about a year ago when it was revealed her husband, who has interests in a trucking-logistics company, was doing business with - you guessed it - Russia, in violation of the sanctions she espouses.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I'm not even going to bother discrediting that nonsense. Draft dodging is not the same thing as protesting to end the war.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Your compatriots disagree when they are bleating for surrender. Zelenskyy is telling you no ceasefire is needed.
It's a challenge in any war.
Not when the fighting is to secure the existence of the country.
TaiwanIsNotChina
You don't do illegal deals with law abiding countries.