Ukraine announces new air defense system

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the official opening of Cyprus taking over the EU presidency at the THOC theatre in Nicosia, Cyprus January 7.

Ukraine's armed forces are introducing a new facet of air defense to transform their system, ‌made up of small groups deploying interceptor drones, as the country braces for new mass Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

Ukraine ⁠is still reeling from a wave of ‍Russian strikes earlier this month that knocked ‍out power and ‍heating to thousands of apartment blocks, particularly in ⁠the capital Kyiv.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for air defenses to be strengthened, including increased ​assistance from Ukraine's Western allies.

"There will be a new approach to the use of air defenses by the Air Force, concerning mobile fire groups, interceptor drones and other 'short-range' air defense assets," Zelenskyy said in his ⁠nightly video address. "The system will be transformed."

The president announced the appointment of a new deputy Air Force Commander, Pavlo Yelizarov, to oversee and develop the innovation.

Ukraine has rapidly developed its drone manufacturing system since Russia launched its invasion of its smaller neighbor in February 2022, and has emphasized interceptor drones as an effective and economical way to parry Russian strikes.

In his remarks, Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians to be "extremely vigilant" ahead of anticipated new Russian attacks.

"Russia has prepared for a strike, a ​massive strike, and is waiting for the moment to carry it out," he said, urging every region ⁠in the country to "be prepared to respond as quickly as possible and help people".

Both Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha warned at the weekend ‍that Ukrainian intelligence had noted Russia was conducting reconnaissance ‌of specific targets, ‌particularly substations that supply nuclear power ‍plants.

The president also said he had instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko ‌to make decisions this week regarding difficulties from ‍the recent attacks, including bonuses for tens of thousands of emergency crew members restoring heating and electricity.

