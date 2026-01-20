 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the official opening of Cyprus taking over the EU presidency at the THOC theatre in Nicosia
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the official opening of Cyprus taking over the EU presidency at the THOC theatre in Nicosia, Cyprus January 7. Image: Reuters/HADJIELIA KYRIAKOS /PIO
world

Ukraine announces new air defense system

1 Comment
KYIV

Ukraine's armed forces are introducing a new facet of air defense to transform their system, ‌made up of small groups deploying interceptor drones, as the country braces for new mass Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

Ukraine ⁠is still reeling from a wave of ‍Russian strikes earlier this month that knocked ‍out power and ‍heating to thousands of apartment blocks, particularly in ⁠the capital Kyiv.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for air defenses to be strengthened, including increased ​assistance from Ukraine's Western allies.

"There will be a new approach to the use of air defenses by the Air Force, concerning mobile fire groups, interceptor drones and other 'short-range' air defense assets," Zelenskyy said in his ⁠nightly video address. "The system will be transformed."

The president announced the appointment of a new deputy Air Force Commander, Pavlo Yelizarov, to oversee and develop the innovation.

Ukraine has rapidly developed its drone manufacturing system since Russia launched its invasion of its smaller neighbor in February 2022, and has emphasized interceptor drones as an effective and economical way to parry Russian strikes.

In his remarks, Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians to be "extremely vigilant" ahead of anticipated new Russian attacks.

"Russia has prepared for a strike, a ​massive strike, and is waiting for the moment to carry it out," he said, urging every region ⁠in the country to "be prepared to respond as quickly as possible and help people".

Both Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha warned at the weekend ‍that Ukrainian intelligence had noted Russia was conducting reconnaissance ‌of specific targets, ‌particularly substations that supply nuclear power ‍plants.

The president also said he had instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko ‌to make decisions this week regarding difficulties from ‍the recent attacks, including bonuses for tens of thousands of emergency crew members restoring heating and electricity.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Ukraine continues to fight on despite the wishes of many who want the country eliminated.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog