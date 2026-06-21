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Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and Honduras' President Asfura meet in Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears before meeting with Honduras' President Nasry Asfura during his visit to Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko Image: Reuters/Alina Smutko
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Zelenskyy confirms drone strike on refining facilities in Russia's Tyumen region

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KYIV

JUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukrainian drones had struck ‌an oil refinery in Russia's Tyumen Region in western Siberia, more than 2,000 km from Ukraine.

He also said ‌Ukraine had developed new long-range drones capable ⁠of operating over more than ⁠3,000 km.

Speaking ⁠in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy offered thanks ‌to the Ukrainian military's special operations which "have reached Tyumen ⁠Region in ⁠Russia, including an oil refining facility. More than 2,000 km from our state border. This is effective work."

Ukraine's military has been engaged for ⁠months in a campaign of medium ⁠and long-range strikes on Russian ‌targets, focusing mainly on the oil industry, to hinder Moscow's capability in funding the war.

The governor of Tyumen Region, Alexander Moor, earlier said ‌that Russian air defenses repelled a drone attack on the oil refinery. He said that according to preliminary reports, there was no damage and staff were evacuated.

The Tyumen refinery, one of the country's most modern and complex, has a ​nominal capacity of around 8 million metric tons per year. It processes roughly 6 ‌million tons of crude annually, producing about 0.5 million tons of gasoline and 2.5 million tons of diesel, according to ‌industry estimates.

Zelenskiy said the new, modernised long-range ⁠drones "have also been successfully ⁠deployed".

"They can now reach ​targets at a distance of 3,000 km," ⁠he said. ‌These are entirely justified responses to ​Russian strikes against our state. Ukraine's plan of long-range operations is being implemented."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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