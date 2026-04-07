Zelenskyy says he stands by ceasefire proposal to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he stood by a proposal made to Russia for a ceasefire contingent on Moscow halting all attacks on energy infrastructure.
Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that the proposal had been conveyed to Moscow through the U.S. He also said work was continuing with U.S. negotiators on security guarantees, which he called the key to lasting peace.
"If Russia is ready to stop strikes on our energy infrastructure, we will be ready to respond in kind," he said. "This proposal has been conveyed to the Russian side through the Americans."
Zelenskyy offered last week to observe a ceasefire under similar conditions for Easter - in the Orthodox faith dominant in both Russia and Ukraine Easter falls on this coming Sunday.
But following new Russian attacks, he then said Russia had responded to the proposal by deploying Iranian-designed Shahed drones.
Moscow reacted coolly to Zelenskyy's proposal last week, saying it favored an overall peace deal instead.
In his remarks on Monday, after an overnight attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa killed three people, Zelenskiy said Russia appeared unwilling to agree to an Easter ceasefire.
"We have repeatedly proposed to Russia a ceasefire at least for Easter, a special time of the year," he said. "But for them, all times are the same. Nothing is sacred."© Thomson Reuters 2026.
8 Comments
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TaiwanIsNotChina
Putin is clearly the obstacle to peace. Where did that leader summit proposal go?
JJE
It went to a situational pause because of the obvious changed geopolitical landscape. This is different from an operational pause, which has not been implemented, with the former announced weeks ago.
IVO
no comment.why should we care at all about his talk
Fos
As the war continues, the high human and material costs for Ukraine make long-term military success difficult if not impossible. This perspective must lead the country to emphasize the value of renewed diplomatic efforts, even as the United States debates continued military assistance. From this view, diplomacy is seen inevitable, a potential means of reducing further devastation and a path that addresses security concerns for both Ukraine and Russia
HopeSpringsEternal
Ceasefire rarely work, as a comprehensive deal needs to be made, then implemented, starting with a ceasefire.
Trump has also rejected Iran's requests for a ceasefire, before a deal is reached, just like Putin has done for years
HopeSpringsEternal
Side winning conflict, military operation, war, etc., never is the one to request a 'ceasefire'. Ukraine now doing so again as its private sector economies collapsed, historic depopulation, huge rapidly growing proxy creditor debt, no reliable domestic security or energy, losing territory daily, as its proxy creditor support is falling sharply
TaiwanIsNotChina
Ukraine's security concerns begin with not letting russia run its elections and weapons purchases.
lostrune2
https://japantoday.com/category/world/'a-whole-civilization-will-die-tonight-'-trump-says-as-iran-defies-looming-deadline1
"U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure."
"Trump's announcement on social media represented an abrupt turnaround from earlier in the day, when he issued an extraordinary warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if his demands were not met."