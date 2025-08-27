 Japan Today
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store visits Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Image: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko
world

Zelenskyy: Turkey, Gulf states or European nations could host talks with Putin

KYIV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Turkey, the Gulf States or European countries could host any talks he may hold with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy is pushing for direct talks with Putin to help end Russia's war in Ukraine but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said no agenda had been prepared for such a meeting.

"Now, this week there will be contacts with Turkey, contacts with the Gulf States and with European states which could host talks with the Russians," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "From our side, things will be prepared to the maximum in order to end the war."

Zelenskyy spoke as his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said he and Ukraine's national security council chief were in Qatar to meet that country's defense minister.

In his comments, Zelenskyy also said that moving ahead with talks depended on coordination with Ukraine's partners, primarily the United States, in ensuring that sufficient pressure was exerted on Russia. This, he said, had been discussed on Monday in Kyiv with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg.

"Everything further depends strictly on the will of world leaders, most importantly the United States of America, to put pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.

"Russia is only giving signals that it is going to continue to avoid real negotiations. This can only be changed by strong sanctions, strong tariffs – real pressure."

Putin has yet to be brought to any honest negotiating table, so Trump's "two more weeks"ing has yet to have any positive effect.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This guy has got it back to front on many counts.

Firstly, talks are a long way off because the sides are too far apart and he is putting the cart before the horse.

Secondly, his locations are all wrong for various reasons:

Western Europe is out as they have been undermining diplomacy & Russia doesn't trust or respect them.

Turkey won't be a starter because Erdogan will showboat it (think about Trump here).

The Gulf States technically, while not alliance, will still suffer from the above problem.

Regardless all this is hot air, as Russia is enjoying the initiative on the battlefront and doesn't see a need to 'freeze' the conflict just because Kyiv is losing. It is wrapping up the summer campaign season, which is far from over, while the conflict shifts into the next ones.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

russia must agree to respect Ukraine's sovereignty including the right to host foreign troops or there is nothing to discuss. Ukrainians are smart enough not to trust russians further than they can throw them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

