FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian service members attend military drills near a frontline in Donetsk region
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian service members of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade practice firing an anti-tank guided missile weapon system MILAN as they attend a military drill near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 13, 2024. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo Image: Reuters/Alina Smutko
world

Ukraine's Zelenskiy wants missiles, faster results on battlefield

KYIV

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukraine needed to secure and deploy advanced missiles and to achieve faster results with them on the battlefield.

Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said a meeting with top commanders had been devoted to the development of domestic weapons supplies in the more than 2-1/2-year war against Russia.

This, he said, involved drones, electronic warfare and, above all, deploying missiles that would reap rapid benefits in battlefield confrontations with Russian forces.

"Special emphasis is on our national missile program in all its elements. In all of Ukraine's missiles achievements, there must be more combat accomplishments both at the front and on Russian territory," Zelenskyy said. "Results are needed faster. And all relevant tasks are now being carried out."

Since Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion, Ukraine has requested its Western partners, principally the United States, to supply sophisticated long-range missiles.

It has also focused on rapidly developing a domestic arms industry. Much of the focus has been on drones, with Zelenskyy calling last year for 1 million to be manufactured in 2024, but officials have also stressed the importance of missile development.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this month Ukraine would announce in the coming months the development of new missiles, including ballistic missiles.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

