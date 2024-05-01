 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter
world

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: We must speed up deliveries of weaponry for frontline soldiers

1 Comment
KYIV

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukraine needed "a significant acceleration" in deliveries of weaponry from its partners to enable its troops to face advancing Russian troops in several sectors of the front line.

Zelenskyy, looking stern, made his comments in his nightly video address amid an acknowledgment from his top commander that Ukraine's forces have pulled back from villages in some of the most hotly contested sectors in the two-year-old war.

"We need a significant acceleration of supplies to enhance tangibly the capabilities of our soldiers," Zelenskyy said.

He pointed specifically to deliveries of U.S. weapons, after a six-month slowdown in supplies, as critical in righting the situation at key points in the 1,000-km front line.

"We are very much counting on prompt deliveries from the United States," he said.

"These supplies must make themselves felt in disrupting the logistics of the occupiers, in making them afraid to base themselves anywhere on occupied territory and in our strength."

As he listed areas in the east and northeast where fighting remains intense, Zelenskyy said: "That is, anywhere where Russia is pressing and where we must push them out. And where new assault threats may arise."

The United States says supplies are beginning to reach Ukraine after sharp reductions owing to months of congressional wrangling.

Russia has said its forces have captured several villages in the east after its capture in February of the town of Avdiivka.

Top Ukrainian commander Oleksander Syrskyi has said Russian forces had set a goal of capturing the key town of Chasiv Yar -- northeast of Avdiivka -- to coincide with Russia's May 9 commemoration of the Soviet victory in World War II.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Speed up and prepare to make it a yearly budget for armaments.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Zelenskyy, looking stern, made his comments in his nightly video address

An actor by profession and past time to go off script and reconnect with reality.

anywhere where Russia is pressing and where we must push them out

The penny hasn't dropped has it. Areas lost from last summer are lost forever. Kyiv-regime forces are in an awkward Catch22 situation of their own making. Symbolically hold areas now of no real tactical importance, just to show "they can" while taking massive manpower losses - this means inevitably more ground and manpower will be lost down the track - or preserve manpower and surrender ground maintaining longer term capability/viability. No good choices. It's a damned-if-you-do-and-you'll-be-more-screwed-long-term or slightly-less-damned-if-you-don't-but-marginally-better-when-this-thing-ends type scenario.

He also forgets (or omits) the Donbass has a serious beef with his regime. Considerable forces in the battlefront hail from that neck of the woods.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog