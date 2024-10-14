Ukraine’s human rights envoy urges response to alleged killings of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman urged international organizations Sunday to respond to a claim that several Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed in Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv had launched an incursion in August.
DeepState, a Ukrainian battlefield analysis site close to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, said that Russian troops shot and killed nine Ukrainian “drone operators and contractors” on Oct. 10 after they had surrendered.
Dmytro Lubinets said on Telegram that he sent letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the case, calling it “another crime committed by the Russians.”
Later on Sunday, Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin said that his office had opened a criminal investigation into the matter.
Earlier this month, Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General’s Office of Ukraine said that Russian troops had killed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the partially occupied Donetsk region.
There was no immediate response from Russian officials.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force said Sunday that its air defenses had shot down 31 of 68 drones launched at Ukraine by Russia overnight into Sunday in the regions of Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy. A further 36 drones were “lost” over various areas, it said, likely having been electronically jammed.
The air force added that ballistic missiles struck Odesa and Poltava while Chernihiv and Sumy came under attack by a guided air missile. Local authorities didn't report any casualties or damage.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia had launched around 900 guided aerial bombs, more than 40 missiles and 400 drones against Ukraine over the past week.
Zelenskyy appealed on X to Ukraine’s allies to “provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems” and “make decisions for our sufficient range.” Kyiv is still awaiting word from its Western partners on its repeated requests to use the long-range weapons they provide to hit targets on Russian soil.
In Russia, the Defense Ministry said that 13 Ukrainian drones were shot down over three regions of Russia: six each in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and one in the Bryansk region, all of which border Ukraine.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The usual barbarism and lawlessness expected from Russia. The ICC won't forget.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Makes sense untrained conscripts would lash out at drone operators as that is why many conscripts have left body parts behind in Ukraine. War doesn't seem so glamorous now, does it?
Banthu
When deaths of Russians are reported, there's often a smug "invaders get what they deserve" comment.
Now the shoe is on the other foot and it's Zelensky's forces that are in Kursk illegally.
All deaths on both sides are a tragedy and crimes by either side need to be condemned and investigated.
Kuku
Telegram channel t.me/otryadkovpaka
"Ukropetushnya complains that in the Kursk region, Russian paratroopers allegedly shot 10 captured FPV drone operators who did not have time to escape to the rear.
We are opposed to the unauthorized executions of captured enemies, but operators of FPV
drones are a special category of scum. After these bastards purposefully attacked civilian vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks, honed their "skills" by flying into the windows of residential buildings, there can be no mercy for them."
It's the first.
The second: they were not prisoners of war . They were aggressors who came to a strange land and committed many crimes against the civilian population. They were killed in battle.
Peter14
Because they do.
The Ukraine presence inside Russia is a direct result of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Its all on Russia and as such there is nothing illegal about Ukraine defending itself, which include a presence inside Russia.
While crimes have been recorded by both sides, the ledger is firmly in Russia's favor having committed by far the majority of the crimes, war crimes and crimes against humanity. History will not reflect well on Russian soldiers behavior. But it all rests on the leadership and the orders given both verbally and in writing to the lower ranks.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Russia does get what it deserves. Once an illegal war is started, nothing says it has to stay in a certain area.
Underworld
Banthu
executed in Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv had launched an incursion in August.
There is a difference between death in combat and executing prisoners, which is against the Geneva Convention.
I think you will find that Russia is executing prisoners, not he other way around.
TaiwanIsNotChina
If they are killed in battle they are generally not half naked lined up in a field. Also it is important to remember who is commuting the most land theft overall.
Underworld
Kuku
Nope. They were prisoners of war. They had surrendered.
Shameful.