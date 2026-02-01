Ukraine and Moldova hit by blackouts from grid malfunction

Parts of Ukraine and Moldova, including the neighboring countries' capitals, were plunged into blackouts on Saturday caused by a malfunction of high-voltage power lines, officials said. Power was restored later in the day.
Officials did not directly link the accident to war damage, although Ukraine's power grid has suffered from the accumulated impact of Russian airstrikes, leading to severe restrictions on electricity supplies in recent weeks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed ice buildup on power lines and ruled out a cyberattack.
"In the morning, a technological accident occurred on the power grid: two lines between Romania and Moldova and within the territory of Ukraine stopped operating," he said in his nightly video address. "The causes are being thoroughly investigated."
He said Ukraine had increased power imports to meet demand.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said the two incidents occurred within a minute of each other, "leading to a cascade of shutdowns in seven regions of the country."
Moldova's Energy Ministry said the disruption there was triggered by problems in Ukraine's grid that led to a voltage drop on the line connecting Romania and Moldova.
Romania's Energy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The system is under greater pressure as forecast night-time temperatures of -13 degrees Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) in Kyiv are due to sink to -22 C on Monday.
Zelenskyy said nearly 3,500 apartment buildings lack heating in the capital.
"The city and utilities and energy experts are promising to fix the heating situation by tomorrow morning," he said. "But the pace should be faster."
Russia agreed to halt strikes on energy infrastructure until Sunday at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump. Kyiv said it would reciprocate, and the countries did not report major attacks.
Regions in both Ukraine and Moldova were affected after the malfunction at 10:42 a.m. Kyiv time. Officials in both countries said power was restored later in the day following efforts to stabilize interconnected grids.
Officials in Moldova said it took 3-1/2 hours for power supplies to return to normal in the country lying between Ukraine and Romania.
The metro in Kyiv suspended operations and water supplies in the city were cut temporarily.
The state emergency service said its teams led 500 stranded passengers out of metro stations. Some passengers were seen waiting at a station with dimmed lights in anticipation of electricity being restored.
Traffic lights and some public transport in Chisinau were not working, according to the city's mayor, and most districts did not have electricity.
The accident caused a shutdown on Ukraine's side, triggering automatic protection at substations and the temporary disconnection of nuclear power plant units from the grid, Shmyhal said.
TaiwanIsNotChina
More war criming by the war criming state.
okinawarides
This blackout is not due to Russian attacks UA govt confirmed. Try reading the news before rushing to be the first one to comment.
Fos
Absolutely, we could not agree more with the fist statement
The catastrophic decision by George W. Bush and Condolezza Rice to expand Nato was totally ill conceived: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0epyHOz-Pbs
Ukraine is bordering with Russia, and Moscow cannot have US nuclear missiles next to it. Same as Washington would not allow China or Russia to place military installations in Canada or Mexico.
Truth is if there had been no decision in April 2008 to expand Nato into Ukraine the situation in Europe today and the relations between the European Union and Russia would look fundamentally different, and we would have a peaceful Europe.
HopeSpringsEternal
Nobody should expect a durable 'grid', given 4years of conflict, so now very heavy demands on grid during VERY cold winter, naturally results in far more system failures
TaiwanIsNotChina
We all know that your hero was ultimately responsible.
TaiwanIsNotChina
This war didn't begin in 2004 or 2008 and this remains Putin's War.
Mr Kipling
Ukraine's power generation capability is virtually destroyed so they rely on electricity from Europe. The Russians can turn this off at will with a handful of missiles. Even with the European supply much of the country is without power or having supply for only short periods. They should be very grateful that Russia has agreed on humanitarian grounds to not turn off the power during the recent cold snap. -20 in some places.
Underworld
Mr Kipling
Russia hasn't agreed to anything. They are spinning their own narrative and they plan to hit the grid again when there is predicted to be a cold snap.
You forget that they are war criminals and that they don't believe in humanitarian grounds.
okinawarides
We all know that your hero was ultimately responsible.
Who, Gandhi? Why would he be responsible? You're not thinking straight.
okinawarides
Russia hasn't agreed to anything.
Not true. They agreed to Trump's request to stop a bombing Kyiv, s grid for a few days. Goodwill gesture.
lincolnman
100% wrong...pure fabrication...
"A mere hours after President Donald Trump claimed that Vladimir Putin had agreed to stop attacking Ukraine because of the cold weather there, the Russian dictator rained down more than 100 drones and a ballistic missile on the neighbor he is still trying to take by force."
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/putin-attacks-ukraine-just-hours-215328273.html
Underworld
okinawarides
Russia hasn't agreed to anything.
Nope.
LOLZ. Like pulling out of north Ukraine was a goodwill gesture. You can choose to believe Kremlin propaganda, I choose to be a bit more skeptical.
TaiwanIsNotChina
It would be much better if the russian would hurry up into the ground if that is what they are looking for.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Ultimately pointless as you know. Why hasn't Trump unleashed his Art of the Deal?