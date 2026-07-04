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Ukraine has been fighting off Russia's invasion since 2022 Image: AFP
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Ukraine backers to vow major support at NATO summit

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By Max DELANY
BRUSSELS

NATO's European members and Canada will pledge to give Ukraine 70 billion euros ($80 billion) in military aid both this year and next at the alliance's summit in Ankara next week, diplomats said Friday.

The vow -- to be contained in a final summit declaration -- includes 30 billion euros each year from an EU loan and funds already committed by individual countries, diplomats said.

The largely symbolic move is aimed at showing U.S. President Donald Trump that allies have fully taken over the financing of Ukraine's fight against Russia as he has stopped Washington's support.

And it is meant to demonstrate to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- who will attend the summit -- that backing remains steadfast as his country appears to be turning the tide in the war.

Diplomats say that the financing from the European Union loan and the pledges they have made already mean they are on course to reach the 70 billion euros in each year.

Germany -- now the largest backer of Ukraine -- had pushed to have the commitment put in writing as it seeks to drive other European countries to do more.

Officials said that there was some pushback from Italy over putting the pledge in black and white, but that it was eventually approved Friday by ambassadors at NATO.

Zelensky is to attend a dinner of NATO leaders on Tuesday but will not be part of the main summit the day after as the alliance keeps him on the sidelines.

Officials do not want to make Ukraine too prominent an issue for fear of upsetting Trump as his efforts to end the war have hit a wall.

But the U.S. leader appeared to signal he could be warming to Ukraine at a G7 meeting last month and other leaders may seek to build on any perceived momentum.

The declaration -- much like the summit itself -- has been kept short to minimize the chances of a bust-up with Trump.

The NATO gathering in Turkey comes after the US leader lashed out at European countries over their response to his war on Iran.

Diplomats said the declaration will state that Iran should never have a nuclear weapon and call on Tehran to "respect freedom of navigation" in the Strait of Hormuz.

A number of European countries have moved naval assets close to the strait to help keep it open once conditions allow.

But there will be no mention of a potential European or NATO mission in the statement as the situation remains volatile despite a fragile ceasefire deal.

Allies will be hoping to use the summit to convince Trump that they are making good on a pledge made last year to boost defense-related spending to five percent of GDP by 2035.

Diplomats said the declaration will call for a "stronger Europe in a stronger NATO" as Washington presses its allies to take responsibility for their own defenses.

Trump signalled on Thursday that he was still upset at the pace of Europe's spending -- saying it was "ridiculous" for the United States to continue its "one sided" relationship to NATO.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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And it is meant to demonstrate to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- who will attend the summit -- that backing remains steadfast as his country appears to be turning the tide in the war.

Everybody likes backing a winner, and Ukraine has turned the tide in this war and is now threatening Russia.

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