Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Ukraine Protest
Demonstrators, one of them holding a poster reading "No medical experiments will protect our children" gather for an anti-vaccination protest in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. In a bid to stem contagion, Ukrainian authorities have required teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face having their salary payments suspended. In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
world

Ukraine COVID-19 deaths hit record high

0 Comments
KIEV, Ukraine

Ukraine's health ministry on Saturday reported a one-day record of 793 deaths from COVID-19.

Ukraine has been inundated by coronavirus infections in recent weeks, putting the country's underfunded medical system under severe strain.

The ministry said 25,063 new infections had been tallied over the past day; a record 27,377 were reported on Thursday.

Although four different coronavirus vaccines are available in Ukraine, only 17.9% of the country's 41 million people have been fully vaccinated, the second-lowest rate in Europe after Armenia.

In a bid to stem contagion, Ukrainian authorities have required teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face having their salary suspended. In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses. Earlier this week, protesters marched in the capital of Kiev to decry the new restrictions.

Ukraine has registered more than 3 million infection cases overall and 71,635 virus-related deaths.

Ukraine also borders Russia, which has seen new records weekly since mid-September in the number of daily COVID-19 deaths and infections.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog