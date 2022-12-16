Ukraine general says Russia digging in for long war

Lyudmila Butsenko, 69, injured by shrapnel in a hospital during recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, sits in her hospital bed, in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Thursday.

By Pavel Polityuk and Tom Balmforth

A Ukrainian general said on Thursday that Moscow was digging in for a long war and still wanted to conquer the whole of Ukraine, as Russian forces pounded two strategic cities while Kyiv's troops shelled Russian-controlled Donetsk in the east.

Both sides have ruled out a Christmas truce and there are currently no talks aimed at ending the nearly 10-month-old conflict, Europe's largest since World War II.

In Brussels, European Union leaders agreed on 18 billion euros ($19.16 billion) in financing for Ukraine in 2023 after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged them to back "our struggle for peace for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe".

Russian shelling killed two people in the centre of Kherson, the southern city liberated by Ukraine last month, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office. The shelling also knocked out the city's electricity, officials said.

One of those killed in Kherson was a female paramedic with the Ukrainian National Red Cross Society, according to the U.N.'s humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown. She said the strike hit a building used by local authorities and volunteers to distribute aid.

"It is shocking to know that a place that is used to support civilians, particularly the elderly, in need of assistance because of the war has been hit," she said.

The Russian defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the strike on Kherson.

Russian forces also attacked critical infrastructure in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, causing several explosions, its mayor, Ihor Terekhov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The Kremlin... is seeking to turn the conflict into a prolonged armed confrontation," a senior Ukrainian officer, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, told a news briefing.

"The main strategic objective of the enemy remains seizing all the territory of our country (and) not allowing Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," said Gromov.

Earlier on Thursday, Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk, said Ukraine had fired 40 rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers at the city, in what he said was the heaviest attack there since 2014, when Russian-backed separatists wrested it from Kyiv's control.

There were no reports of deaths in Donetsk, though Kulemzin said five people had been hurt, including a child.

Reuters footage showed firefighters dousing smoking embers in a Donetsk apartment building struck by a missile and also a woman clearing shattered glass in a hospital ward also hit.

Ukraine's military General Staff said Moscow's main focus remained on the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, but that it was also shelling Kherson daily and trying to get a stronger foothold in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The Ukrainian governor of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said one person was killed and four injured near Bakhmut.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.

"(The Russians) are crawling like zombies on our positions in Bakhmut, creating pressure in the south of the Donetsk region," Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, wrote on Telegram.

"They understand that if they do not stretch the front now, then this winter will be a disaster for them."

In a move that would significantly bolster Kyiv's air defense, U.S. officials told Reuters a decision on providing the Patriot missile system to the Ukrainian military could be announced as soon as Thursday.

The Kremlin said the United States was getting "deeper and deeper into the conflict in the post-Soviet republic", and that U.S. Patriot systems would be legitimate targets, something that Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday applied to all weapons supplied to Ukraine by the West.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a speech to the Rights Council following a visit to Ukraine that Russia's strikes were exposing millions to "extreme hardship".

Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians. Ukraine says Russian strikes constitute a war crime.

POWER SHORTAGES

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions more displaced and cities reduced to rubble since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in a "special military operation", saying it needed to protect Russian speakers from Ukrainian nationalists. Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

"We and the world should not relax, because the ultimate goal of the Russian Federation is to conquer all of Ukraine, and then it can move on," said Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, speaking at the same Kyiv briefing as Gromov.

Russia has fired barrages of missiles on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October, disrupting power supplies and leaving people without heating in freezing winter conditions.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday Ukraine continued to suffer a "significant" deficit of electricity due to the strikes, including new ones in the east, adding that the situation was exacerbated by the wintry weather.

A senior U.N. official expressed optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers to avoid global food shortages next year.

Russia has complained its concerns about fertiliser exports had not been addressed when a deal for extending a Black Sea grain export agreement was agreed in November.

