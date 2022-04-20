Ukraine gets warplanes as Mariupol officer warns his forces facing 'last days'

Ukraine received fighter jets to help resist the Russian invasion, as Moscow intensified its offensive in the east where a besieged officer in Mariupol warned Wednesday his forces were facing their "last days, if not hours".
The West has responded to a renewed Russian push into the Donbas region with fresh weapons for Kyiv and a push to increase "Moscow's international isolation".
The Pentagon said that Ukraine had recently received fighter planes and parts to bolster its air force, declining to specify the number of aircraft and their origin.
Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29s, which its pilots already know how to fly and a handful of Eastern European countries have.
Control of Donbas and the besieged southern port of Mariupol would allow Moscow to create a southern corridor to the Crimean peninsula that it annexed in 2014, depriving Ukraine of much of its coastline.
In the latest ultimatum issued in its battle to capture Mariupol, Moscow issued another call for the city's defenders to surrender on Wednesday by 2 p.m. Moscow time and announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor for any Ukrainian troops who agreed to lay down their arms.
As the deadline approached, a commander in the besieged Azovstal power plant issued a desperate plea for help, saying his marines were "maybe facing our last days, if not hours".
"The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade said. "We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state."
Thousands of troops and civilians remain holed up in the plant.
An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol described a "horrible situation" in the encircled complex and reported that up to 2,000 people -- mostly women and children -- are without "normal" supplies of drinking water, food, and fresh air.
But during an interview broadcast on CNN Tuesday, Pavlo Kyrylenko -- who oversees the Donetsk region's military administration -- insisted Mariupol remained contested.
"The Ukrainian flag is flying over the city," he said. "There are certain districts where street fighting is continuing. I can't say the Russians are controlling them."
Elsewhere on the front lines, Ukraine's defense ministry reported its troops had beaten back a Russian attack in the city of Izium, south of the partly blockaded second city of Kharkiv.
In the town of Novodruzhesk, 65-year-old resident Nadya said "We are bombed everywhere."
"It's a miracle that we're still alive," she said, her voice trembling. "We were lying on the ground and waiting. Since February 24, we've been sleeping in the cellar."
Kyiv also claimed enemy losses in a Ukrainian counter-attack near the town of Marinka in Donetsk.
The governor of the eastern Lugansk region Sergiy Gaiday said Ukrainian forces were holding their ground in the face of heavy fighting.
"We have positional battles in the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna. The enemy cannot do anything though. They are losing people and equipment there," Gaiday said. "Our guys are shooting down drones there. Shooting down planes on the border of the Lugansk and Kharkiv regions, so they are holding on."
Russian forces, meanwhile, said "high-precision air-based missiles" hit 13 Ukrainian positions in parts of Donbas while other air strikes "hit 60 military assets", including in towns close to the eastern front line.
President Vladimir Putin has said he launched the so-called military operation in Ukraine in February to save Russian speakers in the country from a "genocide" carried out by a "neo-Nazi" regime.
But his forces have faced allegations of war crimes -- most recently from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said Tuesday that Putin was responsible for atrocities in Ukraine.
"The killing of thousands of civilians as we have seen is a war crime for which the Russian president bears responsibility," Scholtz said.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also denounced Russia's ongoing offensive, and issued calls for a four-day truce to mark the Orthodox Holy Week.
"Instead of a celebration of new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine," Guterres told reporters. "The intense concentration of forces and firepower makes this battle inevitably more violent, bloody and destructive."
Guterres called for a "humanitarian pause" from Holy Thursday until Easter Sunday on April 24. "Hundreds of thousands of lives hang in the balance," he said.© 2022 AFP
24 Comments
Mr Kipling
More planes? I wonder if they will fair better than the 4 SU-25s shot down on the weekend?
Cricky
It’s Stalingrad again except it’s not Russians defending but Ukrainians. What a weird world. I still don’t understand this hatred for people because of their flag?, nationality if you prefer the neighbour go live there!
smithinjapan
Russia will definitely use a tactical nuke, as a test if nothing else, in the near future, same as they invaded. They absolutely will, and biological weapons in another city as a test of how that goes, too. Before they do, the West needs to say that any use of such weapons will result in the same done on Russia, as it is not longer just Ukraine it has attacked, but the world. Period. For those arguing it'll start WWIII, we're already there; Russia is simply playing a waiting game. You think Putin feels confident he can win and go back to normal life after what he's done? He's not going out quietly.
So, issue the warning, and keep giving Ukraine the weapons to defend itself, with NATO troops on standby (and hurry up and issue the no fly-zone).
klausdorth
About time that at least some countries supply more hardware! I hope it's not too late. Now is the time to support Ukraine to the utmost.
tooheysnew
I agree that the west has to draw a line, that if crossed, their response will be swift & strong. However, I think the response should only be a conventional one.
Michael Machida
Still cannot believe there is an antiquated war going on in Europe. Putin sickens me.
Blacklabel
“What happens to weapons sent to Ukraine? The US doesn't really know
….It's a conscious risk the Biden administration is willing to take.
….But the risk, both current US officials and defense analysts say, is that in the long term, some of those weapons may wind up in the hands of other militaries and militias that the US did not intend to arm.”
This isn’t a problem?
gcbel
Good but just a start. Much more needed…tanks, artillery, shells, fuel, night vision equipment, sniper rifles, anti-ship missiles … everything we can muster.
lincolnman
Sure they do - they're being used to kill Russians....we understand that upsets you....
If your candidate was still in office we'd be sending planes and missiles.....to Russia....
Pure Kremlin propaganda....likely from Comrade Carlson's show the previous night....even his own far-right contemporaries think he's being used as Putin's pawn....
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/eric-bolling-tucker-carlson-russia_n_625f451ee4b0be72bffbcc52
Only if you think treason is a problem...
The Avenger
The "Z" painted on Russian vehicles will forever be seen in the very same disgust as the swastika from WWII.
Blacklabel
its actually CNN. better luck next time.
Blacklabel
you just deflected to Tucker Carlson AGAIN (who has nothing to do with this topic).
while calling CNN's concerns about these weapons not being trackable and getting into the wrong hands. "pure Kremlin propaganda".
Ouch. not a good look.
Mark
Good news, they can use anything and very effectively too.
lincolnman
Good - keep watching it. It will help bring you back to reality...
Glad to see you've ditched Fox's daily Kremlin propaganda seminar...
Blacklabel
But its Kremlin propaganda, why would you want me watching THAT?
(By the way, CNN has a website- I wouldnt watch that trash for fear of my TV exploding)
Blacklabel
those weapons they drop into a big, black hole in that popular "fog of war"- says the Kremlin propaganda of CNN.
cant even track Javelins and Stingers. Switchblade drones. So where will those end up later? who knows?
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/04/19/politics/us-weapons-ukraine-intelligence/index.html
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Not a good situation.
No doubt Russian forces will begin using more sophisticated weaponry than the Ukrainian forces have.
Putin means to aquire Luhansk and Donetsk regions and i doubt the Ukrainian forces can stop him.
lincolnman
Not according to Eric Bolling - he thinks Carlson is spewing Russian disinformation - so who's right - Tucker or Eric?
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/eric-bolling-tucker-carlson-russia_n_625f451ee4b0be72bffbcc52
I know....glad you're visiting it...
I know, caught a little of Tucker's show the other night - laughed so hard I almost did explode...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/tucker-carlson-film-mocked-homoerotic-end-of-men-b2060181.html
gcbel
An absolutely acceptable risk compared to that of not supporting Ukraine counter this unacceptable Russian aggression.
Peter14
Yes, Russia could capture and use the weapons, as Ukraine as captured a great deal of Russian equipment. But it is a risk that has to be taken to defend Ukraine freedom and democracy.
Between Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria, Ukraine could get up to 52 MiG-29's and 8 SU-25's. A welcome situation for the valiant Ukraine air force. There should be 20-50 pilots going to the US to train on F-16's so they can be given to Ukraine's defense in the near future.
Abrams and Leopard 2's should also be sent to allow offensive actions to be supported and encouraged.
When Ukraine has enough weaponry, you can expect them to launch offensive operations to regain Mariupol and push Russian forces back towards Russian borders.
Ukraine must have over 10 million men and women of fighting age and the longer they fight and survive, the more they become veteran soldiers. Arm them all and they will do what is needed to kick Russian bodies back over the border.
Victory to Ukraine!
Blacklabel
uh huh. And when Russia has them all next week when they capture them from the Ukranians?
Or when Azov or criminal elements take them and sell them to Iran or Iraq or the Taliban? North Korea?
Im glad you think that is acceptable, but its not.
lostrune2
For defense
"Norway sends 100 Mistral air defense missiles to Ukraine — agency"
https://tass.com/world/1440151
u_s__reamer
Because of Biden's dithering and NATO's foot-dragging these planes are arriving late - let's hope it's not too late to drive the Russians out of Mariupol. It's time for NATO to take the gloves off and serve Putin some of his own medicine, like "red-lines" to Russians from the West.
painkiller
The Pentagon said that Ukraine had recently received fighter planes and parts to bolster its air force, declining to specify the number of aircraft and their origin.
Why not specify the origin of the planes?
This administration has been trumpeting the huge amounts of monetary and weapons aid it has been giving Ukraine.
Is it a security reason? If so, why not say so?